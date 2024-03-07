"Making me feel old" - Kyle Busch shares adorable moment with son Brexton trying to figure out a payphone

Richard Childress Racing driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Kyle Busch has been one driver who has enjoyed his time in Las Vegas ever since NASCAR visited Sin City last weekend. Busch was seen on a road trip with his family after the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at the 1.5-mile-long Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sharing snippets of his adventures along the way.

One of the more recent sneak peeks into Busch's life came in the form of the former Cup Series champion trying to explain what a payphone is to his son Brexton Busch.

Reacting to a video shared by Brexton on X (formerly Twitter), Kyle Busch reacted to how his son did not seem to be able to figure out how to work the now obsolete piece of technology.

"Making me feel old."

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch is also seen in the frame while the young racer tries to figure out what a "dial tone" is. The family is expected to be seen at Phoenix Raceway this coming weekend as NASCAR prepares for the fourth race of the 2024 season, with the second West Coast Swing race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

The Shriners Children's 500 goes live on Sunday, March 10, at 3:30 pm ET.

Kyle Busch previews importance of extra practice sessions ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Heading into the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 this weekend, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch is looking forward to an extra practice session ahead of the 500-mile-long event on Sunday.

The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver elaborated on the importance of extra track time and told speedwaymedia.com:

"Anytime you’re able to get a little bit more practice should allow you time to dissect the car and make the necessary changes that you think you need as a driver to be able to have a good race car."

He added:

"I felt like we had a pretty decent race car there last fall when we had the added practice and if it weren’t for getting set behind on pit road, we would have had a pretty good race.”

It remains to be seen whether Busch can bounce back from a dismal finish of P26 during his hometown race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday.