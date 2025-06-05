Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz set to run at the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational in France

Frankie Muniz, best known for his lead role in Malcolm in the Middle and now active as a professional race car driver, is set to race at the upcoming Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational in France. A new social media post announced Muniz's return behind the wheel of the Mustang Dark Horse R.

Ford Performance shared the news on X. The post confirmed that Muniz will participate in the Mustang Challenge at Circuit de la Sarthe, which is scheduled for next weekend.

“Back behind the wheel of the Mustang Dark Horse R, @FrankieMuniz will take to Circuit de la Sarthe in France for the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational next weekend!” the tweet read.

According to the tweet, Muniz will be part of a select group competing in the Mustang Dark Horse R, a factory-built race car developed by Ford for one-make racing. Muniz’s entry falls under the “Dark Horse Stars” class, a special division within the event reserved for invited drivers making one-off appearances. The race will take place from June 11–14 at the historic Circuit de la Sarthe in France.

Chelsea DeNofa, the 2023 Formula Drift Champion, and Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley will join Frankie Muniz in this class. Muniz and DeNofa are the most recent confirmed drivers for the Invitational. Muniz previously raced in the Mustang Challenge at Circuit of The Americas in 2023, making this his second appearance in the series.

The Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational will also feature all six Ford Performance Junior Team drivers, and a full entry list is expected soon. The event is designed to spotlight Ford’s racing development programs while promoting its new race-spec Mustang platform.

Frankie Muniz sets goals in the Truck Series

After starting the 2024 season with two races in the Xfinity Series under Joey Gase Racing, both of which ended in DNFs, Muniz shifted his focus to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He eventually signed with Reaume Brothers Racing in February 2025 to drive full-time in the No. 33 truck.

In an interview with Ford CEO Jim Farley on DRIVE, Frankie Muniz explained how he approaches competition. He said his goal is to be among the top 20 in the points standings.

“I obviously want to win the championship, but realistically, to be consistently in the top 20 in that series, I think people will take us seriously. And that’s kind of the goal right now,” he explained.

As of now, Frankie Muniz ranks 24th in the Truck Series standings with 132 points. In 12 starts, he has one top-10 finish but no wins or poles.

Muniz also talked about how his team, Reaume Brothers Racing, is growing. Although it has traditionally lacked factory support, the team is now receiving backing from Ford. This support is expected to improve the quality and consistency of the program moving forward, which Muniz sees as critical to achieving better results in the remainder of the season.

