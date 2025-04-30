Malcom in the Middle-fame Frankie Muniz enjoys family adventures following 'an insane year of work'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz shared a heartfelt Instagram post capturing a scenic getaway with his family. The actor-turned-driver expressed his joy in getting to unwind with his loved ones after a hectic stretch of work.

Driving the No.33 Ford F-150 truck for Reaume Brothers Racing, Muniz is competing in his first full-time Truck Series season this year. Additionally, he reprised his role in the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, which began shooting in mid-April in Vancouver, Canada.

On Tuesday, Muniz shared images from his family outing at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in Vancouver. He captioned the post:

"I’m so happy to be back to going on fun adventures with my family after an insane year of work so far!"

Frankie Muniz's 2025 season began with a strong showing at the Daytona Truck Series race with a tenth place finish. Since then, his season has been plagued with mechanical issues and on-track incidents, resulting in three DNFs from six starts.

His last outing at Rockingham Speedway saw him battle a ruptured power steering to finish several laps behind the lead pack in 23rd. He currently ranks 24th in the Driver's standings with 88 points and an average finish of 24.

Frankie Muniz gets honest about his mental health post catching attention

Frankie Muniz recently opened up about the unexpected media coverage of his mental health post after his disastrous bout at Rockingham Speedway. He shared his frustration with the post gaining traction without proper context, adding that nobody knows the real reason behind it.

Reflecting upon the same, Muniz appeared for an episode of the Breaking and Banging podcast and said,

“I never expected for me to do a Tweet at three in the morning, and it become the front page of People Magazine and USA Today,” he admitted. “And everyone who's written stories about it, even that, they write it and nobody contacted me, right?" (24:55 onwards)

"Nobody knows what's going on in my head. Nobody knows why I wrote it, but they make it about my racing, or they make it about my team, or they make it about the Malcolm reunion, and it's not any of those things. There's factors of emotion from those things that go into why I wrote that tweet," he added.

Frankie Muniz's Rockingham disaster comes after another heartbreaking race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Ty Majeski took him out from behind, leading to a multi-car incident with Brandon Jones and Stewart Freisen.

Muniz previously experienced a race-ending crash in his second start to the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He was eyeing a top-ten finish when he was pushed into Connor Mosack by Daniel Hemric, leading to a retirement with less than 30 laps remaining.

After the race, Muniz expressed his frustration and said that he doesn't get any respect on the track, further highlighting the 39-year-old's troubles.

