"Man, this was just a frustrating weekend" - Aric Almirola rues having 'killed our day' at Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR's outing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend spelled frustration for Aric Almirola and his #10 crew at Stewart-Haas Racing. The Verizon 200 at The Brickyard saw the 38-year-old unable to finish the 200-mile-long race after encountering issues with his car.

The #10 GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang driver was seen locking up his rear wheels as he headed into turn 1 of the road course circuit, causing him to lose control and hit the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Kyle Larson. The Eglin AFB, Florida-born driver elaborated on what happened from his point of view in the car after his retirement and said:

“We broke the left-front suspension I got into turn one and locked up the rear tires and it just kind of took off on me and I got into the (#)5. I hate it for those guys. I hate it for our guys. Man, this was just a frustrating weekend.”

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng The No. 10 is done for the day with a broken left front suspension. The No. 10 is done for the day with a broken left front suspension. https://t.co/2aH62O3tS9

Almirola appreciated his team's efforts to bring a car worthy of fighting in the front of the pack as he added:

“I felt like the guys did a great job of bringing me a car that was pretty good and thought we were gonna have a good day. Just not the day we were hoping for. I made a mistake or I’m not sure what happened, but I locked up the tires getting into one and killed our day and tore up the (#)5 car at the same time.”

Turn 1 was one of the major talking points of the past weekend as the Cup Series race saw various drivers take to the sharp right-hander without consideration for other cars on track. Restarts during the 200-mile-long race saw cars go 4 and 5-wide into the turn, which is closely followed up by a sweeping left-hander, causing major incidents during the race.

Aric Almirola speaks on potential retirement from NASCAR

After making his debut in the highest echelon of stock car racing in 2007, Aric Almirola is finally at a stage in his career where imminent retirement looms over the 38-year-old's head. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has been on the receiving end of questions regarding his future in the sport and is yet to give a concrete answer about the same.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently interviewed Aric Almirola, where he asked for a timeline if retirement was on the cards for 2023. The #10 Ford Mustang driver replied:

“As long as plans continue to go forward, I’ve said what I’ve said, I still anticipate having dialogue with the race team and with the sponsors as far as what the replacement will be.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Aric Almirola says discussions with sponsors will continue on who will drive the No. 10 car next year and he doesn’t feel there is a timeline for him to make a decision on reconsidering whether to retire from full-time racing after this year. Aric Almirola says discussions with sponsors will continue on who will drive the No. 10 car next year and he doesn’t feel there is a timeline for him to make a decision on reconsidering whether to retire from full-time racing after this year. https://t.co/ZhbhRZ4T96

Catch Aric Almirola next weekend as he tries to make amends at the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

