Mark Martin mourns NASCAR champion Rex White's passing with emotional message: "That meant the world to me."

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rex White has passed away, aged 95. One of the most accomplished short-track racers in stock car history and the 1960 Cup champion, White leaves behind a legacy that shaped the formative decades of NASCAR.White's death has prompted heartfelt tributes from across the motorsports world, including fellow Hall of Famer Mark Martin. He reflected on the quiet connection he once shared, resharing an image of the champion on X (formerly Twitter) following news of White's passing:&quot;Rex told me quite a few years ago I was his favorite driver. That meant the world to me. R.I.P.&quot;Mark Martin, known for his integrity and grit, always admired the pioneers who raced before modern sponsorships and telemetry. White, by all accounts, was exactly that kind of pioneer.Over a nine-year career in NASCAR's top series, White recorded 28 victories, 110 top-five finishes, and 163 top-10s in just 233 starts - in an era when independent racers had to race, fix, and fund their own cars. Despite a childhood bout with polio that left him with a weakened right leg, White's consistency and mechanical understanding made him one of the most feared drivers on short tracks.Miss Nashville 500 - Carol Steele (C) flanked by Rex White (L-R), Johnny Allen, and Ned Jarrett on Aug. 5, 1961. Source: ImagnWhite won the 1960 NASCAR Grand National Series (now Cup Series), with six wins and 35 top-10s in 40 starts. He was also voted NASCAR's Most Popular Driver that year. However, his excellence wasn't limited to numbers.&quot;I beat some good drivers in my career but my biggest thing - I'd a habit of eating every day. In order to eat and pay your bills, you've got to take in money. If you're supporting a race car with your funds, doing the work yourself, you don't race until the end of the race when you get the money,&quot; White told NASCAR in 2015.Among those mourning his loss was Jeremy Clements Racing team, who honored their connection with the late champion with a carousel of images on X:&quot;We're saddened to hear of the passing of 1960 @NASCAR Champ, and 2015 @NASCARHall inductee and pioneer driver Rex White. In the 1960s, Rex joined @JClements51's Great-Uncle, Louis Clements, to form White-Clements Racing, a winning force in NASCAR's early years, compiling 26 wins and the 1960 Championship. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.&quot;White won six times at Bowman Gray Stadium alone, besides victories at Martinsville, Richmond, North Wilkesboro, and the Nashville Fairgrounds. His only win on an intermediate track came at Atlanta in 1962, which was his final Cup Series victory. He also finished runner-up to Ned Jarrett in 1961, with a career-best eight wins in 1962, finishing fifth in points that season.Apart from being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, Rex White was also a member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame, and the NMPA Hall of Fame.NASCAR and the Hall of Fame salute Rex WhiteRex White during the 2018 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Source: GettyThe legacy of Rex White has not only moved Mark Martin. NASCAR's leadership and the Hall of Fame are also celebrating a legacy that spans eras. NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley released a heartfelt statement that reflected the immense regard White commanded.&quot;First and foremost, on behalf of the NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to Rex's family and friends on his passing... A member of the Class of 2015, Rex was among NASCAR's pioneers who remained very visible at tracks and industry events for years... NASCAR has lost one of its true pioneers and the NASCAR Hall of Fame team and I've lost one of our staunchest supporters and cherished friends.&quot;NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France also paid tribute on behalf of the France family on X (via NASCAR Communications):&quot;We mourn the loss of NASCAR Champion and Hall of Famer, Rex White. Rex epitomized the formative days of NASCAR — a true pioneer whose contributions helped shape the foundation of our sport.&quot;From being a polio-impacted child to becoming a NASCAR champion and Hall of Famer, Rex White's journey shows perseverance. His mentorship, generosity, and commitment to the sport helped earn him a special place among fans and drivers.