Mark Martin reacts to Rodney Childers saying ‘no one is willing to take a chance’ in the NASCAR Cup Series with him

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Mark Martin recently reacted to Rodney Childers' announcement. The former crew chief shared his thoughts about returning to the series after he parted ways with Spire Motorsports this year.Before joining hands with Spire, Childers spent most of his career with Stewart-Haas Racing. He worked with former Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and secured a championship title with him in the 2014 Cup Series season. Following SHR's exit from the sport, Childers joined Spire and called the shots for the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team featuring Justin Haley. However, he left the team just after completing nine races, and Ryan Spark replaced him.Rodney Childers wrote a congratulatory message for Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe after his Darlington win. Reflecting on the post, an X user asked the former crew chief if he missed Cup Series racing, and Childers stated (via X):&quot;I miss competing, yes every single day. I miss being a leader like I was good at. I know I can still do it better than most, and I’m more determined now than ever.. But if no one is willing to take a chance in the cup garage, I’ll win in whatever I do… He has a plan..&quot;Following that, Mark Martin reacted to the post and wrote:&quot;One of the best to ever do it. @RodneyChilders4&quot;Motorsports.com journalist Matt Weaver revealed that Rodney Childers can team up with Kaulig Racing on their new venture in the Truck Series. The team will feature five trucks in the series in partnership with RAM for the 2026 season.Mark Martin shared his take on the flaws in the current playoff format used by NASCARBeing a straightforward man, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver Mark Martin shared his take on the current playoff format during the Spake Up podcast hosted by Shannon Spake on YouTube. During the podcast, Martin shared his concerns about the current playoff qualification system.The whole scenario raised attention after Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his third championship title last year. Additionally, the current playoff format features an elimination-style system. The playoffs begin with the Round of 16, and four drivers are eliminated in each round until only the last four remain for the Championship Four race.Reflecting on the same, Mark Martin wants to bring back the old-school full-season points system to crown the championship title to the deserving driver. He further explained to Spake:&quot;Somehow, making winning more important than ever has taken away from the importance of winning. But it’s just, ‘He won, he’s in.’ That’s all you talk about… Winning a race is huge. It’s the biggest deal. And you lose that. That’s not what you talk about all week. You talk about now he’s in the playoffs.&quot;Mark Martin had a successful stint in both the Cup and Xfinity Series. In 882 starts, Martin secured 40 wins, 271 top-five finishes, 453 top-ten finishes, and 56 pole positions. Additionally, he secured 49 wins, 132 top-ten finishes, and 30 pole positions in 236 starts in 23 years.