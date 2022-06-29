Martin Truex Jr. hopes to be 'going out on top' after announcing return to NASCAR's #19 JGR team

NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. recently made waves in the stock car racing world when he announced his contract renewal with Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 season. The 41-year-old driver has been driving in the highest echelon of the sport for more than 16 years now and hopes to bow out with a bang next year.

The Stafford Township, New Jersey native made his appearance next year official last Friday, during the build-up to the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 2023 season will mark the fifth year Truex Jr. will drive for the Huntersville, North Carolina-based outfit.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX "I'll be back in the 19 next year."- Martin Truex Jr. "I'll be back in the 19 next year."- Martin Truex Jr. https://t.co/ksWtFvTcyu

The #19 Bass Pro Shop's Toyota Camry TRD driver broke the news to his crew on the same weekend, hopeful of making a mark in the sport next year before imminent retirement awaits the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Truex Jr. decided to keep his message short and said:

“I’m coming back. Look forward to going out on top, hopefully.”

Martin Truex Jr. also appreciated the work his crew has put in for him over the years and the faith the team has had in him, and said:

“First, I wanna say, really appreciate all you guys working your tails off, and I love working with you all. Let’s keep digging this year, I know you guys are working hard to take this thing out.”

Martin Truex Jr. on reasons behind his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series return with Joe Gibbs Racing

Martin Truex Jr. recently made headlines in the NASCAR world by announcing his plans to stay with the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing team for the 2023 Cup Series season. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion was one of the prime candidates for the sport's 'silly season' as imminent retirement rumors floated around.

Truex Jr. broke the news last Friday during the build-up to the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, where he eventually managed to win 2 stages, before falling back to a 22nd place finish. The 41-year-old elaborated on why he decided to return in an interview with Bob Pockrass, where he said:

“I’d love to get another opportunity and I feel like the chances of that are still there and, if they weren’t I wouldn’t be here. I don’t race for anything less. I put myself out there to do the best we can do and I feel like we can still do it.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Martin Truex Jr. on how Joe Gibbs, Sherry Pollex and his recent championship near-misses influenced his decision to remain at JGR for 2023: Martin Truex Jr. on how Joe Gibbs, Sherry Pollex and his recent championship near-misses influenced his decision to remain at JGR for 2023: https://t.co/LCzjjErOZJ

Catch Martin Truex Jr. this weekend racing in the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey at Road America.

