Martin Truex Jr. identifies his replacement after dropping retirement hints

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing since 2019. Driving the #19 Chevrolet, Truex Jr. earned 13 of his 32 career Cup wins with the JGR team including a historic Coca-Cola 600 win in 2019.

Last year, Truex Jr. went winless for a full season and openly admitted that he was considering retirement but eventually he postponed his plans and signed a one-year deal to return this season. Now, there has been speculation about his future and possibilities for contract extension with JGR.

This week after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. dropped retirement hints saying he would love to see his younger brother Ryan Truex to take over his #19 car when he retires.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio reporter Claire B. Lang after the Dover race, Truex Jr. said:

“It would be so awesome if one day when I retire I could get him in this car of mine. But for now, we need to get some sponsors and we need to get him in that 19 Xfinity car more often, and get him full-time and get him a championship there.”

Martin Truex Jr. first wants to see his younger brother to run full-time in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ryan Truex had impressed everyone last Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway when he clinched his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series win while running a limited six-race Xfinity schedule.

Martin Truex Jr. stated that he wants to find a full-time ride for his brother in Xfinity Series, if possible, with a JGR. The brothers want to find a way to get that deal done for next season.

Further, speaking with Lang, Truex Jr. said:

“We got to take it one step at a time. We need to get him full-time in Xfinity. With the right team and the right guys he’s got now that he’s working with, he’s a championship contender from day one. We just need to find a way to get that deal put together for next year.”

He continued:

“Everybody’s working hard on it. Obviously, that win’s got to do a lot. I hope it does enough because I’m his biggest fan and I know he can get it done.”

Catch Martin Truex Jr. in action at Kansas Speedway for AdventHealth 400 on Sunday (May 7).

