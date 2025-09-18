Martin Truex Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex once opened up about being “mentally and physically exhausted” after recovering from cancer

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.'s late partner, Sherry Pollex, was once featured in an interview with stock car analyst Jeff Gluck. During the interaction, Pollex got candid about her years-long battle with cancer and how it changed her perspective toward life.

Pollex lost her life to her nine-year-long battle with ovarian cancer in 2023 at the age of 44. She was a beloved figure in the world of stock car racing, well-recognized for her philanthropic efforts. She joined the fight against cancer and even founded the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic to help those in need.

Following that, Jeff Gluck asked Sherry Pollex to share some tips on how to stay positive. Pollex claimed that she thought she was positive and enjoyed every aspect of her life. But she pointed out that cancer made her appreciate things even more. Reflecting on that, Pollex told Gluck [02:00 onwards]:

"I, um, I do feel like I'm a really positive person, and that I try to wake up every day and live life to the fullest. Um, I felt like I did that before I got diagnosed with cancer, but, um, now that I live the way I do after cancer, I don't know that I was believing that way, you know, with that much Dwayne gratitude."

Martin Truex Jr.'s former partner further shared about facing tough days during her recovery, adding:

"So I feel like now that you know life after cancer is is mentally and physically exhausting at times, but I try to wake up every day and see the positive in everything that I do. So even on the days that I don't feel good, I always think, "This too shall pass." Tomorrow's a new day, and I'm gonna feel better tomorrow, or something amazing could happen tomorrow, and I'll meet somebody that I could inspire or bring a smile to their face."

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Sherry Pollex was very generous and open about sharing her perspectives on life. After going through the audio over the years, one conversation felt particularly valuable for everyone to hear. A special podcast with Sherry's own words is now posted.

In February 2025, NASCAR legends Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty attended the grand opening of Sherry Pollex's SherryStrong Integrative Wellness Center. Additionally, Pollex was awarded the Myers Brothers Award during the 2023 NASCAR award ceremonies.

“We still have unfinished business”: Martin Truex Jr. once got candid about Furniture Row Racing's closure

Nearly seven years ago, in 2018, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. sat down with NBC Sports. During the interview, Truex Jr. expressed his feelings about Furniture Row Racing ceasing operations due to a lack of funds.

The NASCAR team made its first Cup Series appearance nearly two decades ago on November 13, 2005. However, their first win didn't come until 2011. During the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Regan Smith created history for the team, winning their first Cup Series race.

Martin Truex Jr. joined the team three years later in 2014, after their first win. He drove the #78 Chevy before the team took a big step and transitioned to Toyota cars. Three years later, since his debut with the team, Truex Jr. dominated the 2017 Cup Series season and won the championship title.

The next year, in 2018, the former JGR driver wrapped up the season as the runner-up. Following that, the announcement of the team's closure came after 5-Hour Energy decided to part ways with Furniture Row Racing from the next season.

Reflecting on the same, Martin Truex Jr. said:

“While I am saddened by today’s announcement, I totally understand the decision. Barney Visser, Joe Garone, and the entire Furniture Row Racing team took me in while my career was in a bad place, and together we reached the pinnacle of the sport. I will forever be grateful to each and every one of them, and also to Furniture Row, Denver Mattress, and the Visser family."

Martin Truex Jr. completed 180 races with the team and secured 17 wins, 56 top fives, 91 top 10s, and 12 pole positions during his tenure with the team. Additionally, Truex Jr. retired from full-time racing after wrapping the 2024 season, and Chase Briscoe replaced him in JGR's #19 Toyota Camry XSE.

