"Maybe we should race there twice" - Daniel Suarez appears confident ahead of NASCAR Indy race this weekend

Winner of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Save Mart 350, Daniel Suarez heads into the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard tomorrow with high hopes and morale. The 30-year-old made history in the sport after becoming the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race last month. As the sport prepares to race for 200 miles at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway tomorrow, Suarez seems to be riding the same wave of confidence he had at Sonoma Raceway.

The Monterrey, Mexico native touched upon the success Trackhouse Racing has had in its debut year in the highest echelon in stock car racing and said:

“I am proud of my team and everyone at Trackhouse Racing. We have been running very well of late. But we can be better. I thought we had a winning car at the start of Sunday’s race, but we were just a little bit off. Third place is a good finish, but we aren’t going to be happy until we are in first place.”

With an ultimate third-place finish credited to the Mexican after two of the Joe Gibbs Racing cars were disqualified from P1 and P2 at Pocono last weekend, Suarez hopes to carry the same momentum into the race tomorrow. Trackhouse Racing looks to be on for a great weekend on the 14 turns of the Indy Road Course as the team has looked strong on the twisty stuff with a competent road-course package for their cars.

When asked about whether he prefers the Indy Oval or Road Course, Daniel Suarez was spoiled by options as he said:

“I think Indianapolis is a big enough deal for everyone in racing that maybe we should race there twice. (smiling) Once on the oval and once on the road course!”

Daniel Suarez to share the weekend with fellow countryman Pato O'Ward this weekend

With the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series sharing the Indianapolis Road Course over the weekend, two drivers from the same country in different categories of racing share the same track. Daniel Suarez and Pato O'Ward from the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team will be seen driving the 14-turns at the Indy Road Course on Sunday.

The two drivers not only belong to the same country but hail from the same city of Monterrey in Mexico.

Watch both drivers greet each other in a unique way on track last year:

The Verizon 200 at The Brickyard goes live tomorrow at 2:30 pm ET on USA Network.

