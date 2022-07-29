NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After 21 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Indiana for another thriller with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen car will run for the first time on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the race on the 2.439-mile road course.

The action can be enjoyed live on NBC, the NBC Sports app, and PRN, and will be live on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

Along with the motivation to win the fourth road course race of the season, drivers will compete this weekend with a monetary incentive as well, which will motivate them to finish on top. This year, the Cup Series race in Indiana boasts a prize pool of $8,671,417, the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,750,651, and the Camping Truck Series will bag $622,754.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in Indiana across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series, writing:

“Purses (full payout including all positions, all monies to teams based on per-race basis of charter agreement, contingency awards and end-of-season awards contributions): IMS-Cup: $8,671,417 IMS-Xfinity: $1,750,651 IRP-Trucks: $622,754”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses (full payout including all positions, all monies to teams based on per-race basis of charter agreement, contingency awards and end-of-season awards contributions):



IMS-Cup: $8,671,417



IMS-Xfinity: $1,750,651



IRP-Trucks: $622,754 Purses (full payout including all positions, all monies to teams based on per-race basis of charter agreement, contingency awards and end-of-season awards contributions):IMS-Cup: $8,671,417IMS-Xfinity: $1,750,651IRP-Trucks: $622,754

On June 30, 2022, the Cup Series action in Indiana will begin with practice at 9:35 am ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 10:35 pm ET. Both practice and qualifying races will go live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Heading to Pocono Raceway, the four-time winner of the season and points table leader Chase Elliott has the top position on the board as the favorite. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has odds of +400 to win the race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elliott’s teammate Kyle Larson has the second-highest betting odds of +650, followed by Ross Chastain at +700, Tyler Reddick at +1000, and Austin Cindric at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds for Sunday’s race.

With five races left in the regular season and two positions left in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see who will grab the remaining spots for the playoffs.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series at the IMS Road Course on July 31, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far