Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, shared her excitement ahead of the Mexico City race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. She uploaded an Instagram story capturing her goosebumps moment as Suarez looks to become the first Mexican driver to drive a NASCAR race on home soil.

The Viva Mexico 250 marks NASCAR's first point-paying race outside the U.S. since 1958. Driving the No.99 Ford for Trackhouse Racing, Suarez is set to run a special paint scheme honoring his debut race on home turf. Julia previously celebrated the livery in a social media post.

Julia shared her anticipation for the race on social media with an image of her arms filled with goosebumps. Her Instagram story had the following caption:

"Me all day today. Goosebumps don't lie."

Daniel Suarez and Piquet met in 2012 through her brother and former Cup Series driver, Nelson Piquet Jr. The pair started dating in 2019 and got engaged three years later during a European trip to Julia's home in Monaco. They tied the knot last year during NASCAR's summer break.

Daniel Suarez backs his wife after her jabs at Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR: Full Speed

Daniel Suarez defended Julia Piquet's criticism of Trackhouse Racing during the 2024 playoffs. The Netflix series NASCAR: Full Speed captured Julia's comments in episode 2 of its sophomore season, which was released this year. She called out Ross Chastain's No.1 team for not helping out Suarez's No.99 team in the final elimination round of 16 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"Is it just me or is it completely unacceptable that our teammate runs 10th and is not even in the playoffs? Like why the (expletive) aren't the two teams helping each other?," she said.

Responding to her comments, Suarez echoed her sentiments in an interview with NASCAR reporter Kyle Dalton.

“I have a little bit more of a filter in some situations than Julia. But at the same time, she's not wrong. Everything that she say, she's right. And nothing can say anything about it," he said.

He also noted that her straightforward personality is a trait she inherited from her father, the three-time Formula 1 world champion, Nelson Piquet.

“I love how Julia say things the way they are. Her dad is the same way. So, I think that shows who she is as a person. We're just talking about it, who shows their personalities. And that's Julia and I respect her for that,” Suarez added.

Chastain finished the 500-lap event in tenth, while Daniel Suarez crossed the finish line four laps behind. In the playoffs race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chastain nearly derailed Suarez's run at second after making contact during the final laps. However, the Mexican driver held his own and finished behind the race winner, Joey Logano.

