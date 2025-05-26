Michael Jordan’s NASCAR driver accepts bittersweet reality of Coke 600 experience

Tyler Reddick, driver for Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team, shared a social media post about his performance at the Coca-Cola 600. The 23XI Racing driver said that it wasn’t the ending he had hoped for in the race.

Reddick, driving the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, had a race marked by both promise and setbacks at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 29-year-old started the race strong, coming in second at the end of the first stage.

Midway through the race, he received a speeding penalty on pit road, which dropped him to the tail end of the lead lap. Later, while trying to recover, Reddick lost control and nearly crashed in front of the race leader, William Byron. He ultimately finished in 27th after completing 398 of 400 laps and ended the race two laps down.

Tyler Reddick shared a post on X in the aftermath of his race result-altering mistake at Charlotte.

"Not the ending we hoped for yesterday, but appreciate everyone’s effort, and the fast car they brought us. Today we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," the star of Michael Jordan's NASCAR team wrote.

Michael Jordan is renowned as one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the sport, but is also a prominent figure in NASCAR as the co-owner of 23XI Racing. He founded the team in 2020 alongside NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.

The team’s name comes from Jordan’s iconic number “23” in NBA and Hamlin’s lifelong racing car number 11. 23XI Racing currently employs three full-time drivers, Bubba Wallace Jr., Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick.

The Michael Jordan-led team maintains a technical alliance with one of NASCAR’s most successful teams, Joe Gibbs Racing.

Michael Jordan's NASCAR star Tyler Reddick put forward his clear suggestion to NASCAR for North Wilkesboro

Tyler Reddick voiced a clear suggestion that North Wilkesboro Speedway is well-suited for a points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race rather than just hosting the annual All-Star event. Reddick, who enjoys racing at the historic 0.625-mile oval, believes the track—revived after 27 years of abandonment—can handle the demands of a full Cup Series weekend. The star of Michael Jordon's team said:

"Well, I mean this place is built for points racing now, I'd say, or I guess it always has been honestly. Yeah, I enjoy having the All-Star Race here but it's certainly a place where we could have that points race for sure too." (via Frontstretch)

His comments align with those of other drivers and team owners, such as Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, and Brad Keselowski, who also support the idea of bringing a 400-lap points race back to North Wilkesboro, a venue that last hosted a Cup points event in 1996.

The push for a points-paying race at North Wilkesboro has gained momentum, with several drivers and team owners suggesting that the All-Star Race could return to Charlotte Motor Speedway, its long-time home.

