Michael McDowell makes worrying admission about tire life ahead of Bristol Cup race

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell has weighed in on the tire issues at Bristol Motor Speedway. After finishing 17th in the practice session on Saturday (April 12), McDowell believes his race would depend on track conditions due to the lack of grip.

NASCAR is debating the application of PJ1, a sticky substance sprayed on the track to improve traction, at the 0.533-mile track. The now-Spire Motorsports driver will start the race in 13th place behind the wheel of the #71 Chevrolet Camaro.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Michael McDowell mentioned that he has yet to formulaize a strategy for the Food City 500. It will depend on factors such as the PJ1 application and track temperature.

"@Mc_Driver (Michael McDowell) says he started losing grip "pretty early on" in practice, and what happens tomorrow depends on how/if PJ1 gets re-applied, how much warmer it is, and some other variables," SiriusXM NASCAR Radio wrote on X.

Several other NASCAR drivers voiced their concerns over tire wear, with some experiencing "major cording" in the practice session. McDowell only lapped 23 times in practice, while Spire Motorsports teammates Justin Haley and Carson Hocevar did 41 and 33 laps, respectively.

The Bristol spring race will happen on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The #71 Chevy pilot has yet to score his first top-5 finish at the World's Fastest Half-Mile, though he once secured the pole position during his time with Front Row Motorsports in 2020.

Since moving to Spire Motorsports this year, McDowell hasn't finished in the top 10. However, the Arizona native earned one pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"The ceiling is extremely high": Michael McDowell on signing with Spire Motorsports

After spending seven NASCAR Cup Series seasons with Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell decided to start anew with Spire Motorsports this year. He believes the Chevrolet-affiliated team has the potential to become a frontrunner in the foreseeable future.

The 2021 Daytona 500 winner shared his reasons for moving to the #71 Chevrolet with Racing America, saying:

"I wouldn't be making the move that I'm making if I didn't have confidence that the performance is going to be there and the potential is going to be there to get the performance out of the race car. So, I feel good about that."

He added:

"They're a growing organization and, they have a tremendous amount of people, a lot of great people, and great partners. They have the ownership group and the support of the ownership group to go build. The ceiling is extremely high. There's a great opportunity to build and continue to build for the years to come."

Michael McDowell driving the #71 Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

Michael McDowell replaced Zane Smith after the latter driver was dropped by Trackhouse Racing, the team that loaned Smith to Spire Motorsports. FRM signed Smith, while Trackhouse Racing expanded to three cars and added Shane van Gisbergen to its driver lineup.

In addition to his Cup ride, McDowell is a part-time driver of the #07 Spire Chevrolet Silverado in the Craftsman Truck Series.

About the author Zarec Sanchez



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More