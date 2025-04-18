Michael Waltrip deems Next Gen era NASCAR “more competitive now than ever”

While some argue that the Next-Generation era isn't as good as previous iterations, Michael Waltrip begs to differ. The former NASCAR driver expressed excitement about the future of the sport, pointing out innovative ideas, such as the return to Rockingham Speedway.

Michael Waltrip, who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for three decades, retired from full-time competition in 2010, though he made a few starts until the 2017 season. He amassed four wins, including two Daytona 500 victories. One came from the 2001 edition, where Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed on the final lap.

With him driving back in the day, some thought Waltrip would agree that the current generation isn't as competitive, but he doesn't. In an interview with Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour podcast, the 61-year-old said:

"I get so tired of hearing, 'Racing ain't like what it used to be.' I get that a lot because I'm old, and they think I would agree that it was better back in the day. Well, it wasn't. That's not true."

"It's more competitive now than ever. We go to better, more fun venues than ever. We're doing new things. I'm just really happy with where we are."

After highlighting the changes to the schedule for tracks like Rockingham Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, Waltrip concluded:

"Making these changes to the schedule and being innovative... I love it. I can't wait to hear what we're doing next year."

People who claim NASCAR is worse than previous generations point out factors such as reduced horsepower and the use of single-source suppliers. The newer regulations provide a level playing field, limiting passing opportunities. Outside the car, stage racing and the playoff system are deemed gimmicky.

Nevertheless, Michael Waltrip argues that the current state of the sport is better than ever. This year marks the return of Rockingham Speedway, happening this weekend, and the addition of Mexico City to the calendar as part of its global expansion plan.

"Dale would be pissed" - Michael Waltrip on decision to race after the tragic 2001 Daytona 500

On the same podcast episode with Kevin Harvick, Michael Waltrip recalled the week after Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away in the 2001 Daytona 500. While decisions to sit out in honor of the seven-time champion were considered, Waltrip believes his late friend would be pissed if he did so.

At the time, Michael Waltrip was one of the drivers at Dale Earnhardt, Inc., Dale Sr.'s Winston Cup Series race team, along with Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Park. They decided to race at Rockingham Speedway a week after Waltrip won the Great American Race.

"In my mind, there was going to be indecision. Do we go to Rockingham? Do we sit it out in honor? And we decided as collectively as a group and certainly correctly, Dale would be pissed if we didn't go to Rockingham," the four-time Cup race winner told Harvick." [start of video]

The DEI team's perseverance was rewarded with a win in the 2001 Dura Lube 400 at Rockingham Speedway with Steve Park. He beat then-defending champion Bobby Labonte and Jeff Gordon, with Michael Waltrip finishing 19th. Dale Jr., meanwhile, exited the race early following a first-lap crash.

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More