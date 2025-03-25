Millionaire actor turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz lets his feelings known ahead of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ TV show return 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and actor Frankie Muniz has opened up about his excitement for the upcoming revival of the sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle', which he starred in from 2000 to 2006. The driver revealed on his social media his prep for the filming of the show's new season, as well as his enthusiasm for getting back on screen with his television family, which includes the likes of Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek - who played Muniz's parents in the original series.

Earlier today, Muniz shared on his X account that he had begun re-watching the show from the first episode as preparation.

"Just started watching Malcolm in the Middle episode 1. Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!! Can't wait to get back together with my old family," he wrote.

As of now, the reboot of the beloved series hasn't recieved an offical release date, but based on the $30-million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Muniz's tweet, filming will get underway soon.

The 39-year-old joined Reaume Brothers Racing this year in a full-time capacity to drive their #33 Ford Truck, with which he has scored one Top 10 finish.

At the 'Fresh From Florida 250' event, which took place at the Daytona International Speedway in February and kicked off the NASCAR Truck Series season, Frankie Muniz qualified for the race in 14th place and crossed the finish line to take 11th. He was promoted to 10th place after the disqualification of race winner, Parker Kligerman, which marked the actor-turned-driver's career-best finish.

Frankie Muniz shares a review of his performance in 'Renner' movie

Frankie Muniz's most recent starring role in a film was in the science-fiction movie, 'Renner', which had a limited release in the United States on February 7th. Now, the film will be available for audiences to view on-demand starting from this Friday (March 28). Muniz took shared a post from the film's Instagram account on his social media that featured a quote from a review of his performance from Collider magazine.

The Truck Series driver posted the quote to his Instagram story earlier today, which said:

"Muniz is a magnetic force on screen"

Frankie Muniz's Instagram story featuring a review of his performance from the film 'Renner' - Image via Instagram/@frankiemuniz4

The film features Muniz playing a computer scientist who has programmed an artificial intelligence life coach that ends up acting like his manipulative mother.

The next event in the Truck Series calendar, the 'Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200' will take place at the Martinsville Speedway on March 28 at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

