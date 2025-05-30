Motorsports legend tells Jimmie Johnson the humble beginnings of his historic IndyCar team

Mario Andretti spoke about the humble beginnings of his race team on Jimmie Johnson's Never Settle podcast. Andretti said he and his twin brother started the team with only one shared helmet before it turned into the massive organization it is today.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, once competed against Mario Andretti's race team in the IndyCar Series after retiring from full-time stock car racing in 2020. The 49-year-old currently co-owns Legacy Motor Club, where he drives on a part-time basis, and shared his insights on the Never Settle podcast with New York Times bestselling author Marty Smith.

On the podcast's latest episode, Andretti, whose team now operates in the IndyCar Series, Formula E, and Australia's Supercars, shared a short story about how small his team was back in the day.

“Aldo (Andretti) and I had no idea. We had one car, two drivers, one helmet,” the team owner said.

After Smith bantered with Mario Andretti, asking who had the bigger head as they shared one helmet, the podcast guest replied:

“It had to fit. Aldo had the bigger head, so it was rather a mighty helmet.”

In addition to the aforementioned racing series, Mario Andretti is reportedly coming to Formula 1, deemed the pinnacle of motorsports, through the Cadillac F1 team next year. The Michigan-based manufacturer will be the sport's 11th team, which will mark the first time the grid will have more than 20 cars since the 2016 season.

As for Jimmie Johnson, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver recently completed his part-time driving duties in the #84 LMC Toyota this year. He was the first driver to get a DNF in the Coca-Cola 600 after getting loose and crashing into the wall and Connor Zilisch on lap 111.

“I'll be back”: Jimmie Johnson on returning to part-time NASCAR ride in the future

After his DNF on his 700th NASCAR Cup Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jimmie Johnson shared an update on his future in the sport. The 49-year-old said he will be back on the racetrack, but the schedule is yet to be determined.

Johnson, who also crashed in his NASCAR debut at Charlotte in 2001, stated (via Carvana Racing on X):

“It's been a very fun day, me at Indy (500)... to then come here and drive the (Coca-Cola) 600 in this car brought in by Toyota. Wish the results were a little better. Wish my 700th start was obviously better. I guess I did crash in my first start here, so, I don't know. I'll be back.” [0:24]

The Californian told RACER.com he plans to run more races next year following a two-race schedule this season. However, the number won't be as significant as his nine-race schedule in 2023 to avoid conflicting with the team's full-time drivers, John Hunter Nemechek (#42) and Erik Jones (#43).

Jimmie Johnson driving the #84 Toyota Camry at Charlotte Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

While Johnson had a DNF in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, Jones and Nemechek finished in 13th and 27th, respectively. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain was victorious after taking the lead from William Byron with six laps remaining.

