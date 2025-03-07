Formula One has an 11th team as Cadillac F1 officially joins the grid from 2026

Formula One has officially announced the addition of Cadillac F1 to the 2026 grid. The American racing outfit had initially secured an agreement in principle to join the sport in 2024, and it has now received full approval to compete.

Cadillac F1 has been granted formal clearance by both the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and FOM (Formula One Management), making it the 11th entrant on the grid for the 2026 season.

The American team enters Formula One backed by General Motors, in partnership with TWG Motorsports. The latter's involvement follows a prolonged standoff between Mario Andretti and Liberty Media, which had initially stalled the entry process.

Following the announcement, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed his enthusiasm for the sport’s expansion:

“Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship,” said the FIA President in a press release.

“The FIA Formula One Championship’s expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

“The Cadillac F1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”

Cadillac F1 is expected to follow a model similar to its compatriot, Haas Racing, with its race operations based in Silverstone, United Kingdom and its performance and power unit development will take place in the United States.

In the meantime, the new F1 entrant will operate as a customer team, relying on Scuderia Ferrari as its engine supplier during its initial years in the sport. The Silverstone-based outfit plans to begin manufacturing its own power unit from the 2028 season onward.

General Motors President reacts after Formula One confirms Cadillac F1 entry

Cadillac F1 team joins the Formula One grid from the 2026 season - Source: Getty

General Motors (GM) President Mark Reuss has reacted to the confirmation of Cadillac F1’s entry into the 2026 grid, expressing his excitement over the milestone. The Detroit-born executive emphasized that everyone at GM along with TWG Motorsports is thrilled by the announcement.

In a statement published on GM’s official website, Reuss said:

“We’re thrilled the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is official, as the team has been accelerating its work,” said the GM President in his statement.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support from the FIA and Formula One Management leadership, both for us and for our collaboration with TWG. The excitement only grows as we get closer to showcasing GM’s engineering expertise on the prestigious global stage of F1.”

Cadillac F1’s entry will see the sport return to an 11-team grid for the first time since the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The last time Formula One had more than 10 teams was before Manor Marussia withdrew ahead of the 2017 season.

Wasting no time in preparing for its 2026 debut, Cadillac has already recruited several high-profile motorsport figures to lead the team.

Dan Towriss will serve as CEO, while Graeme Lowdon has been appointed the team principal. Nick Chester is set to join as technical director and former Manor Marussia engineer John McQuilliam will take on the role of chief designer.

Cadillac’s first race will be the 2026 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

