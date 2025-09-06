“Narratives can change fast”: Chase Elliott makes feelings clear on NASCAR’s 10-race road to championship format

Chase Elliott believes there's a 'lot of racing' in the playoff stretch that anything can happen throughout the ten-race test. He explained how there's enough time for fortunes to swing either way and it's upto the teams and drivers to make good of it.The playoffs have caused a lot of debate recently. With NASCAR poised to bring about changes to the format, the prevailing sentiment is that the sport will move away from a single-race title decider and instead, go for a larger sample size.Elliott had previously advocated for a full-season points championship. The classic points system was scrapped so that drivers won't run away with the title well before the season ends. But Elliott may thrive in such a situation, seeing how he almost captured the regular season title this year purely based on his consistent results.The same maybe in order for his post-season hopes, as the Hendrick Motorsport driver believes he can contend for the title despite his current standing.&quot;I think the playoffs get lumped into this one thing and it's not one thing. It's two plus calendar months of the year, it's ten races. I mean, that's enough time to be bad, good and then bad again or vice versa. There's just a lot of racing in the final ten that I don't think people realize just how, how much racing that is and how much can change throughout that period of time,&quot; he said in an interview with SiriusmXM NASCAR radio.&quot;This has been and always will be, just like all other sports. What have you done lately type thing and narratives can change fast and it's really up to the drivers and teams to change that for the better,&quot; he added.Chase Elliott is set to race at World Wide Technology Raceway for Round 2 of the playoffs. He'd finished 17th at Darlington and slid to eleventh in the playoff standings. The Georgia native is yet to score a top-10 at The Gateway, but if his comments are anything to go by, there's plenty of room to make a turnaround.&quot;I'm not thinking about Phoenix&quot;: Chase Elliott on his title hopesWhen asked if HMS will be fast enough in the final-four race, Chase Elliott was wary to think that far ahead. Elliott shared that he'd rather focus on the task at hand and get the best out of a race weekend.&quot;I'm not thinking about Phoenix. I'm thinking about Darlington. I don't find productivity in looking that far ahead when that's not a guarantee for us....I just, I'm a week at a time type person,&quot; he said via X/Bob Pockrass.Chase Elliott was among the fastest cars in the HMS stable at Darlington. His result was the best among his teammates, with Alex Bowman finishing as low as 31st.Kyle Larson currently ranks the best at third, mostly due to his three wins early in the season, but the former Cup champion has struggled to live upto his expectations lately. Notably, the last time Elliott had reached the final four was in 2022.