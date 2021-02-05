Chase Briscoe feels measured approach can help him win NASCAR Cup races in 2021

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series is almost upon us and no one is looking forward to it more than Chase Briscoe. Driving the No. 14 Ford for the new-look Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) team, the 26-year-old will be looking to bag the Rookie of The Year (ROTY) honors and maybe even win a race and earn a playoff spot.

While Briscoe may have the big shoes of outgoing veteran Clint Bowyer to fill, he can draw confidence from teammate Cole Custer's success in 2020, which included a win and the ROTY title.

Briscoe also understands that experience plays a massive factor at the highest level of NASCAR, but he believes that having a winning mindset every time he goes to the race track, along with learning from various situations, will stand him in good stead.

Briscoe has always dreamt of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and who better to drive for than Tony Stewart, someone who he has idolized since a very young age.

Speaking about driving for SHR, Briscoe said:

Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart. To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. Being a part of it in the Xfinity Series and now, the NASCAR Cup Series, has always been my goal."

Having said that, Briscoe will just want to get rid of any extra baggage going into the races and let his self-belief and skills behind the wheel take over.

What can work for Chase Briscoe in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series?

Chase Briscoe consults with NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

While Briscoe may be running in the Cup Series for the very first time, he comes off strong performances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with nine wins, 16 top 5 and 22 top 10 finishes.

The fact that this NASCAR Cup Series season has seven points-paying races scheduled to be held at road courses is something that might just work in his favor.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

Hailing from Indiana, Briscoe is an experienced dirt-track racer and the dirt-track race at Bristol Motor Speedway in March could prove to be a solid chance for him to notch up a win and book a spot in the playoffs.

Also working in his favour will be the experience of veteran crew chief Johnny Klausmeier atop the pit box.

It remains to be seen whether Chase Briscoe delivers on the expectations that surround him going into the 2021 NASCAR season, but he will certainly be one of the ones to watch among the rookie crop.

