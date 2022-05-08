NASCAR 2022: 4 teams suffer crew ejections after inspections at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series is all set to go live from Darlington Raceway tomorrow for the 2022 Goodyear 400.

NASCAR teams, drivers and fans will be hoping for an uninterrupted race come Sunday after persistent rain played spoilsport at last weekend's DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

The weather forced the race to be rescheduled to Monday, with 78 of 400 already completed. Chase Elliott ultimately drove his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into Victory Lane for Hendrick Motorsports. The Dawsonville, Georgia native posted his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a win at 'The Monster Mile.'

The throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, also known as 'The Lady in Black,' however, has not gone according to plan for some teams. Even before the cars hit the track for the 400-mile race on Sunday, four teams received penalties on Friday.

Cars were not taken to the track on Friday due to late afternoon showers, while the garages were kept open for inspection. The following cars failed to clear the inspection:

#4 Ford Mustang driven by Kevin Harvick

#5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Kyle Larson

#34 Ford Mustang driven by Michael McDowell

#48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Alex Bowman

The inspection process did not have the three-time failure process on Friday, which possibly led to cars failing inspection. Usually teams are given three tries at the laser inspection booth to get the metrics of their cars right.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR 2022: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway

Darlington Speedway situated in South Carolina is all set to bring fans with high-intensity pack-racing tomorrow for the Goodyear 400.

The track sports a maximum banking of 25° in turns one and two. With over 1.36-miles to cover on the egg-shaped track surrounded by walls. Drivers need to be quick on their feet.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the full qualifying order for the weekend on Twitter.

The following cars will be taking part in qualifying in this specific order:

#77 Landon Cassill

#78 BJ McLeod

#15 JJ Yeley

#42 Ty Dillon

#21 Harrison Burton

#8 Tyler Reddick

#7 Corey LaJoie

#34 Michael McDowell

#41 Cole Custer

#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.

#99 Daniel Suarez

# 31 Justin Haley

#24 William Byron

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#4 Kevin Harvick

#20 Christopher Bell

#18 Kyle Busch

#1 Ross Chastain

#16 Daniel Hemric

#51 Cody Ware

#38 Todd Gilliland

#2 Austin Cindric

#45 Kurt Busch

#6 Brad Keselowski

#22 Joey Logano

#3 Austin Dillon

#11 Denny Hamlin

#10 Aric Almirola

#14 Chase Briscoe

#12 Ryan Blaney

#43 Erik Jones

#17 Chris Buescher

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#5 Kyle Larson

#48 Alex Bowman

#9 Chase Elliott

Catch the race tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. EST on FS1.

