NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Race schedule and timings for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway

NASCAR is all set to give fans another weekend of high-speed pack-racing as the circus heads to Dover, Delaware for the DuraMAX Drydene 400.

Dover Motor Speedway is set to host the 400-mile race on its one-mile-long oval track, which sports a maximum banking of 24°.

The track holds the record for hosting a Cup Series race every year since opening in 1969. NASCAR has also been known to visit the track more than once in a single season, however it will only appear once in 2022.

The track is nicknamed 'The Monster Mile' due to its official mascot, 'Miles the Monster.' The mascot appears on various memorabilia and winners' trophies at the track.

The previous iteration of the DuraMAX Drydene 400 in 2021 saw Hendrick Motorsports dominate on the track, with Alex Bowman taking the checkered flag. It remains to be seen if the team can replicate their past success this time around.

2022 NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400 full weekend schedule

The complete schedule for this weekend's racing action at Dover Motor Speedway is as follows:

Friday, April 29, 2022

01:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying

03:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series Practice

03:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Post Qualifying: Press Pass

05:30 pm ET: General Tire 125

Post Race: Press Pass

Saturday, April 30, 2022

09:00 am ET: Press Pass (Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch)

10:30 am ET: Cup Series Practice

11:15 am ET: Cup Series Qualifying

Post Qualifying: Press Pass

01:30 pm ET: A-Game 200

Post Race: Press Pass

Sunday, May 1, 2022

03:00 pm ET: DuraMAX Drydene 400

Post Race: Press Pass

Denny Hamlin to undergo sensitivity training in light of offensive tweet

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin recently found himself on the wrong end of the rules when the veteran tried to joke about Kyle Larson's moves on track.

Larson was seen defending from Ross Chastain as he swerved into the upper lanes of the 2022 GEIC0 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. This led to 23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch crashing on the last lap.

Hamlin went ahead and mocked Larson's Asian-American ethnicity with a clip from 'Family Guy.'

This led to outrage from fans, and Hamlin later deleted his tweet and apologized. These events led to NASCAR taking notice and ordering Hamlin to complete his sensitivity training to prevent any such incidents in the future.

NASCAR has always had a no-tolerance policy against racial slurs and a slap on the wrist for Hamlin was imminent.

