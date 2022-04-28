NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Weather forecast for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway

The NASCAR circus is all set to leave Talladega Superspeedway and start arriving in Dover, Delaware, for this Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400. Dover Motor Speedway will host the eleventh race of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular finish in 'Dega' last weekend.

'The Monster Mile' will only make one appearance in the Cup Series calendar this year, with drivers set to battle it out over the mile-long oval.

Dover Motor Speedway has been on the NASCAR calendar since its inception in 1969. It holds the record as the only track to do so continuously over the years.

A total of 36 Cup Series entries will be seen on track for Sunday. The race consists of 263 laps divided over three stages, adding up to 400-miles to the checkered flag.

A couple of drivers and teams are also going to be revealing new liveries for their cars this weekend, which should make things exciting for the fans.

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 is set to experience no hurdles in the form of unexpected rain showers. The forecast for the day remains sunny, with the highest temperature of 61° Fahrenheit. Probability of rain remains at six percent.

The mercury will drop to its lowest temperature of 52° Fahrenheit at night with a probability of a couple of showers. The start time for NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400 is 3 p.m. EST on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Full Cup Series entry list for the 2022 NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the DuraMAX Drydene 400 is set to see a total of 36 cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 Ross Chastain

#2 Austin Cindric

#3 Austin Dillon

#4 Kevin Harvick

#5 Kyle Larson

#6 Brad Keselowski

#7 Corey LaJoie

#8 Tyler Reddick

#9 Chase Elliott

#10 Aric Almirola

#11 Denny Hamlin

#12 Ryan Blaney

#14 Chase Briscoe

#15 Ryan Preece

#16 AJ Allmendinger

#17 Chris Buescher

#18 Kyle Busch

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#20 Christopher Bell

#21 Harrison Burton

#22 Joey Logano

#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.

#24 William Byron

#31 Justin Haley

#34 Michael McDowell

#38 Todd Gilliland

#41 Cole Custer

#42 Ty Dillon

#43 Erik Jones

#45 Kurt Busch

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#48 Alex Bowman

#51 Cody Ware

#77 Josh Bilicki

#78 BJ McLeod

#99 Daniel Suarez

Edited by Adam Dickson