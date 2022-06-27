NASCAR 2022: Even the lightning can't stop Chase Elliott as he takes his second 2022 Cup Series win at Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott stayed focused to earn his second win of the season in Sunday’s twice delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 26-year-old emerged victorious when he pulled away from runner-up Kurt Busch on the final lap to take an impressive 0.551-seconds win on the 1.33-mile-long concrete oval. He survived a late-race caution and did just enough to hold off a contingent of Toyota drivers who showed dominance for most of the race to win his first race at Nashville Superspeedway.

With his victory in Music City, the 2020 Cup Series champion became the fifth driver to win two races this season and marked the 15th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

The win marked the sixth victory for Hendrick Motorsports, the most for any team this season. Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and William Byron shared four wins among them.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native, who started in P4, led 42 of the 300 laps and reached Victory Lane for the second time this season after winning at Dover International Speedway last month.

The weather-affected Ally 400 saw 18 lead changes among seven different drivers. The venue hosted the second Cup Series race and the Next Gen car for the first time on the 1.33-mile-long track and witnessed ten caution flags.

Racing was not easy for Elliott on Sunday as he recovered from a long pit stop on lap 120 that dropped him deep into the field and the race was delayed twice because of bad weather that stretched the race to nearly seven hours. Despite all that, it was Elliott who stayed composed on the track, led the field to a restart with four laps left and, in the end, took the checkered flag at NASCAR’s Ally 400.

Chase Elliott talks about his Nashville win

Sunday’s win was amazing for Chase Elliott, as he collected his second win of the season in just 17 outings. With the win, he gained 50 points and stands at the top of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about winning his first race at Nashville Superspeedway, he said:

“Getting a win is always huge. To do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better. I’m looking forward to that guitar (trophy).”

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for the Kwik Trio 250 at Road Americas. The action will go live at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

