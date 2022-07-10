NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The second half of the NASCAR Cup Series season begins this weekend with Quaker State 400 as the sport arrives at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting NASCAR race this Sunday, July 10, 2022. Quaker State 400 will go live on USA Network and PRN at 3:27 p.m. ET.
The 19th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.54-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete over 260 laps on the season’s first repetitive track to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Quaker State 400 on his official Twitter account.
In Saturday’s rain washed out qualifying race, Chase Elliott won his second consecutive pole and, overall, third pole of the season. The lineup was determined by the rulebook’s qualifying metric, which means that Elliott will start on pole due to his performance last week at Road America. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will share the front row with Elliott.
They will be followed by Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric rounding out the top-five.
Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick completed the top-ten.
2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400 starting line-up
Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Row 1
1. #9 - Chase Elliott
2. #1 - Ross Chastain
Row 2
3. #5 - Kyle Larson
4. #8 - Tyler Reddick
Row 3
5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
Row 4
7. #99 - Daniel Suarez
8. #48 - Alex Bowman
Row 5
9. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 6
11. #17 - Chris Buescher
12. #34 - Michael McDowell
Row 7
13. #24 - William Byron
14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
Row 8
15. #20 - Christopher Bell
16. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 9
17. #22 - Joey Logano
18. #41 - Cole Custer
Row 10
19. #18 - Kyle Busch
20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 11
21. #45 - Kurt Busch
22. #10 - Aric Almirola
Row 12
23. #42 - Ty Dillon
24. #31 - Justin Haley
Row 13
25. #43 - Erik Jones
26. #3 - Austin Dillon
Row 14
27. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
28. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
Row 15
29. #16 - Noah Gragson
30. #7 - Corey LaJoie
Row 16
31. #6 - Brad Keselowski
32. #23 - Bubba Wallace
Row 17
33. #15 - Garrett Smithley
34. #51 - Cody Ware
Row 18
35. #78 - B.J. McLeod
36. #77 - Landon Cassill