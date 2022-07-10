NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The second half of the NASCAR Cup Series season begins this weekend with Quaker State 400 as the sport arrives at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting NASCAR race this Sunday, July 10, 2022. Quaker State 400 will go live on USA Network and PRN at 3:27 p.m. ET.

The 19th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.54-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete over 260 laps on the season’s first repetitive track to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Quaker State 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s rain washed out qualifying race, Chase Elliott won his second consecutive pole and, overall, third pole of the season. The lineup was determined by the rulebook’s qualifying metric, which means that Elliott will start on pole due to his performance last week at Road America. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will share the front row with Elliott.

They will be followed by Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric rounding out the top-five.

Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick completed the top-ten.

2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Row 1

1. #9 - Chase Elliott

2. #1 - Ross Chastain

Row 2

3. #5 - Kyle Larson

4. #8 - Tyler Reddick

Row 3

5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

6. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Row 4

7. #99 - Daniel Suarez

8. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 5

9. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

10. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 6

11. #17 - Chris Buescher

12. #34 - Michael McDowell

Row 7

13. #24 - William Byron

14. #14 - Chase Briscoe

Row 8

15. #20 - Christopher Bell

16. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 9

17. #22 - Joey Logano

18. #41 - Cole Custer

Row 10

19. #18 - Kyle Busch

20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 11

21. #45 - Kurt Busch

22. #10 - Aric Almirola

Row 12

23. #42 - Ty Dillon

24. #31 - Justin Haley

Row 13

25. #43 - Erik Jones

26. #3 - Austin Dillon

Row 14

27. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

28. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

Row 15

29. #16 - Noah Gragson

30. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Row 16

31. #6 - Brad Keselowski

32. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 17

33. #15 - Garrett Smithley

34. #51 - Cody Ware

Row 18

35. #78 - B.J. McLeod

36. #77 - Landon Cassill

