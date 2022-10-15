NASCAR 2022: How much prize money does South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway carry?

After 32 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is now in Sin City for its seventh playoff race of the season.

Sunday’s South Point 400, the first race of the Round of 8, is expected to be incredibly exciting. The Next Gen car will run for the second time this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after the Pennzoil 400 earlier in March. All eight qualified drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 400-mile-long race.

South Point 400 can be enjoyed live on NBC and PRN on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

36 drivers, including non-playoffs as well as playoff drivers, will also be competing for monetary incentives. This year, the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts a prize pool of $7,352,089, and the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,272,611.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter to reveal the prize money that is up for grabs at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Las Vegas purses (includes all positions, all payouts per-race per the charter agreement, including payouts for last three years performance, contingency fees, etc).: Cup: $7,352,089 Xfinity: $1,272,611”

On October 15, 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series action at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track will begin with practice at 12:05 pm ET followed by qualifying at 12:50 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on the USA Network.

Drivers who advanced into the Round of 8 include Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the defending champion of the event, Denny Hamlin, occupied the top position on the board as the favorite. The #11 Toyota driver has odds of +550 to win Sunday’s seventh playoff race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christopher Bell has the second-highest betting odds of +800. He is followed by Chase Elliott at +800 odds, Tyler Reddick at +900, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s race.

Don't forget to catch the NASCAR Cup Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022.

