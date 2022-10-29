NASCAR 2022: How much prize money does Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway carry?

After 34 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is now in Virginia for its ninth playoff race of the season.

Sunday’s Xfinity 500, the elimination race in Round of 8, is expected to be incredibly exciting. The Next Gen car will run for the second time at Martinsville Speedway since hosting Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 in April. Playoff drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 263-mile-long race.

Xfinity 500 can be enjoyed live on NBC and MRN on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

36 drivers, including non-playoffs as well as playoff drivers, will also be competing for monetary incentives on Sunday. This year, the Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway boasts a prize pool of $8,132,735 and the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,339,357.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter to reveal the prize money that is up for grabs at Martinsville Speedway across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Martinsville weekend (incl all finishing positions, all per-race payouts for charter teams based on showing up as well as three-year historical $$, contingency awards, contribution to year-end awards pool, etc). Cup: $8,132,735 Xfinity: $1,339,357”

On October 29th, 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series action at the 0.526-mile-long short track will begin with practice at 12:15 pm ET followed by qualifying at 12:45 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Drivers competing for the Championship 4 include Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Hamlin, Blaney, Bell, and Briscoe are in danger of getting eliminated from the title hunt on Sunday.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Martinsville Speedway?

Heading to Martinsville Speedway, the 2022 regular Cup champion Chase Elliott occupied the top position on the board as the favorite. The #9 Chevrolet driver has odds of 6-1 to win Sunday’s ninth playoff race, according to BetMGM.

Denny Hamlin has the second-highest betting odds of 7-1. He is followed by Ryan Blaney at 8-1, William Byron at 8-1, and Joey Logano at 9-1 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s race.

Don't forget to catch the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022.

