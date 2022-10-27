NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Xfinity 500 marks the 35th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the ninth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 30th, at 2:00 pm ET at Martinsville Speedway. The 0.526-mile-long oval track features a total of four turns, with 12 degrees of banking in turns and zero degrees of banking in straights.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 500 laps at the 0.526-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 74th annual race hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers in the hunt to win the 2022 championship include William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Logano has already secured his spot in Championship 4 with a win at Las Vegas. Sunday’s race will see who will fill the remaining three spots to advance into Championship 4 of the NASCAR playoffs.

Heading to Martinsville Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at 6-1, to win Sunday’s race, according to BetMGM.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-best odds of 7-1 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney at 8-1 odds, William Byron at 8-1, and Joey Logano at 9-1 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

Last week’s winner Kyle Larson has the sixth-highest betting odds of 12-1 to win a second straight win on Sunday.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity 500

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Martinsville Speedway:

Chase Elliott, 6-1 Denny Hamlin, 7-1 Ryan Blaney, 8-1 William Byron, 8-1 Joey Logano, 9-1 Martin Truex Jr., 10-1 Kyle Larson, 12-1 Christopher Bell, 14-1 Ross Chastain, 14-1 Kyle Busch, 14-1 Kevin Harvick, 16-1 Tyler Reddick, 25-1 Brad Keselowski, 28-1 Aric Almirola, 33-1 Bubba Wallace Jr., 33-1 Chase Briscoe, 33-1 Austin Dillon, 40-1 Chris Buescher, 40-1 Daniel Suarez, 40-1 AJ Allmendinger, 50-1 Austin Cindric, 50-1 Noah Gragson, 66-1 Erik Jones, 100-1 Cole Custer, 100-1 Ty Gibbs, 100-1 Michael McDowell, 350-1 Justin Haley, 350-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 350-1 Harrison Burton, 500-1 Ty Dillon, 1000-1 Todd Gilliland, 1000-1 Corey Lajoie, 1500-1 Landon Cassill, 2000-1 J.J. Yeley, 2000-1 B.J. McLeod, 2000-1 Cody Ware, 2000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Xfinity 500 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

