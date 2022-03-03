NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Practice schedule and timings for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is set to return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. The 2022 season has kicked off in tremendous fashion with the first race in Daytona, Florida, and then in Fontana, California. Pennzoil 400 is the second destination of the West Swing Races, which tours the west coast of the country.

NASCAR has decided to shift from 15-minute practice sessions to 35-minute sessions for Las Vegas after multiple requests from teams and drivers. The teams will be split into two practice groups to run the session on Saturday. This will be followed by qualifying, which will have the same format from Fontana.

Practice schedule and timings for 2022 Pennzoil 400

Here is the complete practice schedule for the upcoming weekend:

Friday, March 4, 2022:

01:30 PM ET: Camping Truck Series Practice

03:30 PM ET: Xfinity Series Practice

Saturday, March 5, 2022:

01:30 PM ET: Cup Series Practice

The extended session time for practice will provide the drivers and teams extra time to set up their cars this weekend.

Kyle Larson has momentum as NASCAR heads to Las Vegas

The reigning Cup Series champion and winner of WISE Power 400 last week, Kyle Larson is the favorite amongst fans to win the Pennzoil 400. The Fontana winner will hope to extend his advantage in Las Vegas, carrying forward with much-needed momentum and confidence from the previous weekend's win.

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott unfolds after their come-together last weekend at the Auto Club Speedway. Elliott. who was left fuming after a late block by Larson put him out of the race, would also be seeking to redeem himself in Las Vegas.

Edited by Anurag C