NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: What does the points table look like after Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is well underway now, with four races under our belts. The drivers will continue to rack up the racing miles as we look back at the points table up to this point.
Hendrick Motorsports has had a great start to the season, with two of its drivers winning consecutive races. Alex Bowman won the Pennzoil 400 yesterday, while his teammate Kyle Larson managed to reach victory lane the week before in Fontana.
Larson tops the table with 113 points, with Joey Logano in third position with 104 points. Martin Truex Jr. sits in second place with 107 points. Cup Series debutant and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric sits in fourth with 103 points.
The full points table after the Pennzoil 400 held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is:
Ross Chatain finishes third in Las Vegas as NASCAR goes to Pheonix next
Ross Chastain drove his No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to third place in Las Vegas for the Trackhouse Racing Team.
The team continues its endeavor to be a Cup Series front-runner with two back-to-back podium finishes. Daniel Suarez finished in fourth position in the WISE Power 400.
The team proved it can make the right decisions when the caution flag flies unexpectedly by making the right strategic calls. Paired with drivers who are aware of their surroundings and know how to balance risks and rewards, the team is moving in the right direction.
NASCAR goes to the city of Phoenix next to the Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. The track is a small 1-mile oval and marks the end of the three West Swing Races that take place on the American West Coast.