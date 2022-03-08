NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: What does the points table look like after Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is well underway now, with four races under our belts. The drivers will continue to rack up the racing miles as we look back at the points table up to this point.

Hendrick Motorsports has had a great start to the season, with two of its drivers winning consecutive races. Alex Bowman won the Pennzoil 400 yesterday, while his teammate Kyle Larson managed to reach victory lane the week before in Fontana.

Larson tops the table with 113 points, with Joey Logano in third position with 104 points. Martin Truex Jr. sits in second place with 107 points. Cup Series debutant and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric sits in fourth with 103 points.

The full points table after the Pennzoil 400 held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is:

Position Driver Points Wins 1 Kyle Larson 113 1 2 Martin Truex Jr. 107 0 3 Joey Logano 104 0 4 Austin Cindric 103 1 5 Kyle Busch 102 0 6 Aric Almirola 97 0 7 Chase Elliott 88 0 8 Alex Bowman 80 1 9 Bubba Wallace Jr. 78 0 10 Austin Dillon 78 0 11 Brad Keselowski 77 0 12 Kurt Busch 77 0 13 Ryan Blaney 75 0 14 Chase Briscoe 74 0 15 Eric Jones 74 0 16 Kevin Harvick 69 0 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 69 0 18 Tyler Riddick 68 0 19 Ty Dillon 63 0 20 William Byron 62 0 21 Ross Chastain 62 0 22 Rick Buescher 56 0 23 Michael McDowell 55 0 24 Corie Lajoie 54 0 25 Daniel Suarez 53 0 26 Cole Custer 52 0 27 Justin Haley 48 0 28 Todd Gilliland 44 0 29 Christopher Bell 38 0 30 Denny Hamlin 38 0 31 Cody Ware 36 0 32 Harrison Burton 34 0 33 BJ McLeod 34 0 34 David Ragan 29 0 35 Garrett Smithley 23 0 36 Jacques Villeneuve 15 0 37 Greg Biffle 3 0 38 Landon Cassill 0 0 39 Daniel Hemric 0 0 40 Kaz Grala 0 0 41 Noah Gragson 0 0 42 Josh Bilicki 0 0

Ross Chatain finishes third in Las Vegas as NASCAR goes to Pheonix next

Ross Chastain drove his No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to third place in Las Vegas for the Trackhouse Racing Team.

The team continues its endeavor to be a Cup Series front-runner with two back-to-back podium finishes. Daniel Suarez finished in fourth position in the WISE Power 400.

The team proved it can make the right decisions when the caution flag flies unexpectedly by making the right strategic calls. Paired with drivers who are aware of their surroundings and know how to balance risks and rewards, the team is moving in the right direction.

NASCAR goes to the city of Phoenix next to the Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. The track is a small 1-mile oval and marks the end of the three West Swing Races that take place on the American West Coast.

