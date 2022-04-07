NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Qualifying schedule and timings for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR heads to Martinsville for the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 following Toyota Owners 400 thriller.

The eighth Cup Series race will be held at Martinsville Raceway on Saturday, April 9, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET. Saturday's race will be contested between 36-drivers over 300 laps on the 0.526-mile-long paper-shaped short track. The Martinsville Speedway will host the 3rd night race of the event.

NASCAR's shortest track features 12 degrees of banking at the turn, and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways, causing drivers to face unique challenges on this track.

NASCAR conducts qualifying races before every Cup Series event to determine the starting grid for Saturday's race. The 36 drivers are divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order based on the previous race's results. The driver with the best qualifying time will win the pole while others will stand according to their finishing time.

Qualifying schedule and timings for NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway

The schedule for Thursday and Friday's qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway is as follows:

Thursday, April 7, 2022

3:30 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

6:00 pm EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Friday, April 8, 2022

5:05 pm EST: Cup Series Qualifying

Who are the top-5 in the points table after last weekend’s Toyota Owners 400?

With the completion of every Cup race, drivers are awarded points based on their performance.

There are a lot of changes happening in the points table after every week's race and this musical chair game will continue till the playoffs.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney tops the points standings with 241 points, zero wins, and two top-5 finishes after finishing 7th in Richmond. Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, stands 2nd in the points table with 241 points and one top-5.

Elliott was followed by another former champion Martin Truex Jr. with 222 points, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 winner William Byron with 218 points, and Joey Logano with 215 points, completing the top-5.

