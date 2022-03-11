NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Full weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

The much-anticipated finale to the NASCAR triple-header on the West Coast is coming to an end at the Pheonix Raceway this Sunday. The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is set to take place in the deserts of Avondale, Arizona, on the 1-mile-long D-shaped oval.
The event is expected to be a thriller as teams and drivers start to think about their championship challenge and amp up the aggression. Expect teams to have a stronghold on strategy as they tested the Next Gen NASCAR here in January. This lends them knowledge on how the 18-inch tires react to the oval's surface.
2022 NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 full weekend schedule
The full schedule for the entire weekend at Pheonix Raceway is as follows:
Friday, March 11, 2022
04:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying
07:30 pm ET: General Tire 150
Saturday, March 12, 2022
08:30 am ET: OSS Inspection
11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series Practice
11:45 am ET - 01:15 pm ET: Cup Series Press Pass (Michael McDowell at 11:45 am ET, Austin Cindric at 12:00 pm ET, Alex Bowman at 12:15 pm ET, Kevin Harvick at 12:30 pm ET, Martin Truex Jr. at 12:45 pm ET and Corey LaJoie at 1 pm ET)
12:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying
01:30 pm ET: Cup Series Practice
02:15 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying
03:15 pm ET: Press Pass (Post-Cup Qualifying)
04:30 pm ET: United Rentals 200
07:00 pm ET: Press Pass (Post-Xfinity Series race)
Sunday, March 13, 2022
01:30 pm ET: Press Pass (West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame)
03:30 pm ET: Ruoff Mortgage 500
07:00 pm ET: Press Pass (post-Cup Series race)
NASCAR makes changes to Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of next week's race
Host of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 next weekend, Atlanta Motor Speedway has received a significant update to its layout for the race. Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed the news on Twitter, writing:
“Based on tire test feedback, Atlanta “softened” entry out of Turn4 to frontstretch dogleg by moving outside wall “in” approx 5 feet at dogleg corner for 320 feet of a wide curve w/new wall/SAFER barrier for smoother transition Turn4 to frontstretch. frontstretch width not reduced”
The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 is scheduled for March 20, 2022.