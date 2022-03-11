NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Full weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

The much-anticipated finale to the NASCAR triple-header on the West Coast is coming to an end at the Pheonix Raceway this Sunday. The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is set to take place in the deserts of Avondale, Arizona, on the 1-mile-long D-shaped oval.

The event is expected to be a thriller as teams and drivers start to think about their championship challenge and amp up the aggression. Expect teams to have a stronghold on strategy as they tested the Next Gen NASCAR here in January. This lends them knowledge on how the 18-inch tires react to the oval's surface.

2022 NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 full weekend schedule

The full schedule for the entire weekend at Pheonix Raceway is as follows:

Friday, March 11, 2022

04:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying

07:30 pm ET: General Tire 150

Saturday, March 12, 2022

08:30 am ET: OSS Inspection

11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series Practice

11:45 am ET - 01:15 pm ET: Cup Series Press Pass (Michael McDowell at 11:45 am ET, Austin Cindric at 12:00 pm ET, Alex Bowman at 12:15 pm ET, Kevin Harvick at 12:30 pm ET, Martin Truex Jr. at 12:45 pm ET and Corey LaJoie at 1 pm ET)

12:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

01:30 pm ET: Cup Series Practice

02:15 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying

03:15 pm ET: Press Pass (Post-Cup Qualifying)

04:30 pm ET: United Rentals 200

07:00 pm ET: Press Pass (Post-Xfinity Series race)

Sunday, March 13, 2022

01:30 pm ET: Press Pass (West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame)

03:30 pm ET: Ruoff Mortgage 500

07:00 pm ET: Press Pass (post-Cup Series race)

NASCAR makes changes to Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of next week's race

Host of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 next weekend, Atlanta Motor Speedway has received a significant update to its layout for the race. Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed the news on Twitter, writing:

“Based on tire test feedback, Atlanta “softened” entry out of Turn4 to frontstretch dogleg by moving outside wall “in” approx 5 feet at dogleg corner for 320 feet of a wide curve w/new wall/SAFER barrier for smoother transition Turn4 to frontstretch. frontstretch width not reduced”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Based on tire test feedback, Atlanta "softened" entry out of Turn4 to frontstretch dogleg by moving outside wall “in” approx 5 feet at dogleg corner for 320 feet of a wide curve w/new wall/SAFER barrier for smoother transition Turn4 to frontstretch. frontstretch width not reduced Based on tire test feedback, Atlanta "softened" entry out of Turn4 to frontstretch dogleg by moving outside wall “in” approx 5 feet at dogleg corner for 320 feet of a wide curve w/new wall/SAFER barrier for smoother transition Turn4 to frontstretch. frontstretch width not reduced

The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 is scheduled for March 20, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C