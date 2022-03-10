NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Practice schedule and timings for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR is headed to the finale of the West Swing Races this weekend in Avondale, Arizona, at the Pheonix Raceway. Ruoff Mortgage 500 aims to end the tour of the West Coast in spectacular fashion as the track is known for many lead changes and unpredictable race results.

The Next Gen cars were already on the 1-mile-long track for testing back in January. This should theoretically mean the teams have better knowledge in terms of what setups to run and so on. There have been no changes to the practice format since NASCAR shifted to 35-minute sessions for the Pennzoil 400.

Practice schedule and timings for 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500

The practice schedule for the upcoming weekend at Pheonix Raceway is as follows:

Friday, March 11, 2022:

04:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying

Saturday, March 12, 2022:

11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series Practice

01:30 pm ET: Cup Series Practice

Hendrick Motorsports reveals new liveries for NASCAR 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500

Hendrick Motorsports has been a team that has quickly built up momentum in the 2022 Cup Series championship. They have won two out of the three races on the calendar so far and have a 1-2 finish already under their belt. Alex Bowman, who drives the #48 Chevy for Rick Hendrick, will be racing on his home track with a new livery.

Drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will also flaunt new paint schemes for the event in Avondale, Arizona. Meanwhile, William Byron sees no change in paint schemes, and is set to run his usual colorful Axalta livery as he did last weekend. All four drivers will have to bring their A-game forward if they hope to continue their momentum from their previous outings.

Edited by Anurag C