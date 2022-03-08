"Race hard but don't wreck your teammates" - Hendrick Motorsports owner on talk with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott after last week's incident

The conclusion to the internal discussion about the incident between Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott in Fontana has finally been disclosed. The two Chevrolet drivers were racing in the dying stages of the WISE Power 400 when they came together.

Elliott's subsequent retirement from the race raised questions about how the team will strike a balance between letting their drivers race while keeping it fair.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass interviewed Jeff Gordon (Vice Chairman at Hendrick Motorsports). Here's what Gordon had to say:

"They raced really really hard I know that. I mean, since anytime when I came to Hendrick Motorsports it was race hard but don't wreck your team-mates. That's just what you do. You wanna go race your team-mates for wins and settle it amongst yourselves so I thought they raced one another clean but very aggressively. I talked to Kyle Larson at the end he said he was trying really hard to get to the outside and maybe even pushed it too hard."

Watch the interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jeff Gordon says the Rick Hendrick chat with the drivers last week was more about last week, blocking and how to handle things internally, and it obviously didn’t keep the drivers from racing each other hard in the final laps. Jeff Gordon says the Rick Hendrick chat with the drivers last week was more about last week, blocking and how to handle things internally, and it obviously didn’t keep the drivers from racing each other hard in the final laps. https://t.co/Fpv2JlbMfF

The discussion within the team proved to be fruitful as Alex Bowman, another one of their drivers, won the Pennzoil 400. Larson finished second, giving them their first one-two of 2022.

Kyle Larson reacts to Busch's accident in practice

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had the best seat in the house when Kyle Busch crashed his No. 18 Toyota in practice in Las Vegas. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was right behind Busch when he spun, later narrating the incident and saying:

"I was behind Kyle (Busch) when he crashed and that was crazy. It turned around backward fast. I don’t know if the wind had anything to do with that, something broke, he hit a seam or what. It was wild.”

Busch's car was rendered unusable after the crash. The spare car at Joe Gibbs Racing was a parts car that was not meant for competition, thus the 36-year-old driver started the race from the last place.

Edited by Adam Dickson