NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bass Pros Shops Night Race marks the 29th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the third race of the NASCAR playoffs.
The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, September 17, at 7:30 pm ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 0.533-mile short track features 26-30 degrees of banking on the turn and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.
A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 500 laps at the 0.533-mile short track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 62nd race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Drivers who are in contention to win the 2022 championship are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon. Meanwhile, only the top 12 drivers will advance to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.
Heading to Bristol, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +650, to win Saturday’s race, according to Covers.com.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest betting odds of +705 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by the defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +750 odds, Kyle Busch at +800, and the current points table leader Christopher Bell at +800 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Bristol Motor Speedway:
- Denny Hamlin, +650
- Chase Elliott, +705
- Kyle Larson, +750
- Kyle Busch, +800
- Christopher Bell, +800
- Kevin Harvick, +900
- Tyler Reddick, +1200
- William Byron, +1500
- Ross Chastain, +1500
- Ryan Blaney, +1500
- Joey Logano, +1500
- Martin Truex Jr., +1500
- Bubba Wallace, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +3000
- Daniel Suarez, +4000
- Chase Briscoe, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Ty Gibbs, +5000
- Erik Jones, +5000
- Austin Dillon, +5000
- Aric Almirola, +5000
- Chase Briscoe, +5000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Aric Almirola, +25000
- Chris Buescher, +25000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Noah Gragson, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Justin Haley, +50000
- Cole Custer, +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Landon Cassill, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.