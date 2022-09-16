Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bass Pros Shops Night Race marks the 29th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the third race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, September 17, at 7:30 pm ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 0.533-mile short track features 26-30 degrees of banking on the turn and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

It’s a whole vibe out here, y’all! 🤙#NASCARPlayoffs #ItsBristolBaby https://t.co/Vc9No2ATvt

A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 500 laps at the 0.533-mile short track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 62nd race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers who are in contention to win the 2022 championship are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon. Meanwhile, only the top 12 drivers will advance to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.

Bristol(ET)Thu2:30-ARCA p&q4:30-FS1-Truck p&q6:30-FS1-ARCA race (200)9-FS1-Truck race 55-55-90Fri2:35-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfin p&q4:35-USA(5pm, stream prior)-Cup p&q7:30-USA-Xfin race 85-85-130Sat7:30-USA-Cup race 125-125-250NWS: 80s day, 60s night, 1% rain

Heading to Bristol, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +650, to win Saturday’s race, according to Covers.com.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest betting odds of +705 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by the defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +750 odds, Kyle Busch at +800, and the current points table leader Christopher Bell at +800 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +650
  2. Chase Elliott, +705
  3. Kyle Larson, +750
  4. Kyle Busch, +800
  5. Christopher Bell, +800
  6. Kevin Harvick, +900
  7. Tyler Reddick, +1200
  8. William Byron, +1500
  9. Ross Chastain, +1500
  10. Ryan Blaney, +1500
  11. Joey Logano, +1500
  12. Martin Truex Jr., +1500
  13. Bubba Wallace, +2500
  14. Alex Bowman, +3000
  15. Daniel Suarez, +4000
  16. Chase Briscoe, +4000
  18. Ty Gibbs, +5000
  19. Erik Jones, +5000
  24. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  26. Michael McDowell, +25000
  28. Chris Buescher, +25000
  29. Ty Dillon, +50000
  30. Noah Gragson, +50000
  31. Harrison Burton, +50000
  32. Justin Haley, +50000
  33. Cole Custer, +50000
  34. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  35. Landon Cassill, +100000
  36. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  37. Cody Ware, +100000
  38. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  39. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

