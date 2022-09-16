NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bass Pros Shops Night Race marks the 29th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the third race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, September 17, at 7:30 pm ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 0.533-mile short track features 26-30 degrees of banking on the turn and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 500 laps at the 0.533-mile short track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 62nd race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers who are in contention to win the 2022 championship are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon. Meanwhile, only the top 12 drivers will advance to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bristol

(ET)



Thu

2:30-ARCA p&q

4:30-FS1-Truck p&q

6:30-FS1-ARCA race (200)

9-FS1-Truck race 55-55-90



Fri

2:35-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfin p&q

4:35-USA(5pm, stream prior)-Cup p&q

7:30-USA-Xfin race 85-85-130



Sat

7:30-USA-Cup race 125-125-250



NWS: 80s day, 60s night, 1% rain Bristol(ET)Thu2:30-ARCA p&q4:30-FS1-Truck p&q6:30-FS1-ARCA race (200)9-FS1-Truck race 55-55-90Fri2:35-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfin p&q4:35-USA(5pm, stream prior)-Cup p&q7:30-USA-Xfin race 85-85-130Sat7:30-USA-Cup race 125-125-250NWS: 80s day, 60s night, 1% rain

Heading to Bristol, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +650, to win Saturday’s race, according to Covers.com.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest betting odds of +705 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by the defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +750 odds, Kyle Busch at +800, and the current points table leader Christopher Bell at +800 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin, +650 Chase Elliott, +705 Kyle Larson, +750 Kyle Busch, +800 Christopher Bell, +800 Kevin Harvick, +900 Tyler Reddick, +1200 William Byron, +1500 Ross Chastain, +1500 Ryan Blaney, +1500 Joey Logano, +1500 Martin Truex Jr., +1500 Bubba Wallace, +2500 Alex Bowman, +3000 Daniel Suarez, +4000 Chase Briscoe, +4000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Ty Gibbs, +5000 Erik Jones, +5000 Austin Dillon, +5000 Aric Almirola, +5000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Chase Briscoe, +5000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Aric Almirola, +25000 Chris Buescher, +25000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Noah Gragson, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Justin Haley, +50000 Cole Custer, +50000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Landon Cassill, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C