NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

The 2022 Kwik Trip 250 marks the 18th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 3, at 3:00 pm ET at Road America.
The 1.33-mile-long track features 14 turns with a total distance of about 250 miles done in 62 laps for the race.
The first 17 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 12 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, and Daniel Suarez.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only five drivers to win multiple races so far this season.
Heading to Wisconsin, Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, has the top betting odds, at +500, of winning Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Elliott was followed by WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson at +60 odds. A two-time race winner this season, Ross Chastain has the third-highest betting odds of +800 of winning the Kwik Trip 250 on Sunday.
Kyle Busch stands fourth with the best odds of +900 to win his second race of the season. Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. have the fifth-highest betting odds of +1200, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Elliott is the most recent NASCAR Cup Series winner and the defending champion of the event. He completed the 62-lap race last year with a time of two hours, fifty-four minutes, and thirty-three seconds.
Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Road America:
- Chase Elliott, +500
- Kyle Larson, +600
- Ross Chastain, +800
- Kyle Busch, +900
- Denny Hamlin, +1200
- Martin Truex Jr., +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Christopher Bell, +1500
- Austin Cindric, +1500
- Joey Logano, +1500
- Daniel Suarez, +1800
- A.J. Allmendinger, +1800
- Chase Briscoe, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +2500
- William Byron, +2500
- Tyler Reddick, +2500
- Kurt Busch, +3000
- Chris Buescher, +3500
- Kevin Harvick, +4000
- Michael McDowell, +5000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Cole Custer, +10000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +25000
- Justin Haley, +25000
- Bubba Wallace, +50000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Joey Hand, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Loris Hezemans, +100000
- Kyle Tilley, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.