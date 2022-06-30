Create
NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

Austin Cindric (#33) leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 30, 2022 06:21 PM IST

The 2022 Kwik Trip 250 marks the 18th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 3, at 3:00 pm ET at Road America.

The 1.33-mile-long track features 14 turns with a total distance of about 250 miles done in 62 laps for the race.

The first 17 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 12 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, and Daniel Suarez.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only five drivers to win multiple races so far this season.

On the road again.And we can't wait to get on the road (course) again 🎵 https://t.co/WjCzD3WP0D

Heading to Wisconsin, Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, has the top betting odds, at +500, of winning Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elliott was followed by WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson at +60 odds. A two-time race winner this season, Ross Chastain has the third-highest betting odds of +800 of winning the Kwik Trip 250 on Sunday.

Headed to @roadamerica in the beautiful @HighPoint colors. https://t.co/bNOlkdRyaH

Kyle Busch stands fourth with the best odds of +900 to win his second race of the season. Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. have the fifth-highest betting odds of +1200, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Elliott is the most recent NASCAR Cup Series winner and the defending champion of the event. He completed the 62-lap race last year with a time of two hours, fifty-four minutes, and thirty-three seconds.

Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Road America:

  1. Chase Elliott, +500
  2. Kyle Larson, +600
  3. Ross Chastain, +800
  4. Kyle Busch, +900
  5. Denny Hamlin, +1200
  6. Martin Truex Jr., +1200
  7. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  8. Christopher Bell, +1500
  9. Austin Cindric, +1500
  10. Joey Logano, +1500
  11. Daniel Suarez, +1800
  12. A.J. Allmendinger, +1800
  13. Chase Briscoe, +2500
  14. Alex Bowman, +2500
  15. William Byron, +2500
  16. Tyler Reddick, +2500
  17. Kurt Busch, +3000
  18. Chris Buescher, +3500
  19. Kevin Harvick, +4000
  20. Michael McDowell, +5000
  21. Erik Jones, +10000
  22. Cole Custer, +10000
  23. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  24. Austin Dillon, +10000
  25. Aric Almirola, +25000
  26. Justin Haley, +25000
  27. Bubba Wallace, +50000
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
  29. Todd Gilliland, +50000
  30. Harrison Burton, +50000
  31. Joey Hand, +100000
  32. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  33. Cody Ware, +100000
  34. Ty Dillon, +100000
  35. Loris Hezemans, +100000
  36. Kyle Tilley, +100000
  37. Josh Bilicki, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

