NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Quaker State 400 marks the 19th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 10, at 3:00 pm ET at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 1.54-mile-long track features 24 degrees of banking on the turn and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The first 18 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 13 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only five drivers to have won two races each so far this season.

Heading to Georgia, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott are tied with the top betting odds, at +1000, of winning Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Drivers like William Byron, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace are tied with the second-highest betting odds of +1200 to win the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.

Kaulig Racing @KauligRacing



#QS400 | #TrophyHunting These two are gonna look good linked up and headed to the front! These two are gonna look good linked up and headed to the front! 🎨#QS400 | #TrophyHunting https://t.co/LNmXFScM1w

Kurt Busch, the defending champion of the event, has the fifth-highest betting odds of +2500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400

Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott have the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Elliott already has two wins under his belt so far this season and could come out as the first three race winners of the season.

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Ross Chastain, +1000 Ryan Blaney, +1000 Chase Elliott, +1000 William Byron, +1200 Kyle Busch, +1200 Joey Logano, +1200 Denny Hamlin, +1200 Kyle Larson, +1200 Bubba Wallace, +1200 Tyler Reddick, +1500 Daniel Suarez, +1500 Martin Truex Jr., +2000 Christopher Bell, +2000 Kurt Busch, +2500 Chase Briscoe, +2500 Austin Cindric, +2500 Alex Bowman, +2500 Kevin Harvick, +3000 Chris Buescher, +3000 Austin Dillon, +3000 Aric Almirola, +3000 Michael McDowell, +3500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +4000 Erik Jones, +4000 Brad Keselowski, +4000 Justin Haley, +10000 Cole Custer, +10000 Ty Dillon, +25000 Todd Gilliland, +25000 Noah Gragson, +25000 Harrison Burton, +25000 Corey Lajoie, +25000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 Garrett Smithley, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far