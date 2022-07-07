NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Quaker State 400 marks the 19th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 10, at 3:00 pm ET at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The 1.54-mile-long track features 24 degrees of banking on the turn and 5 degrees on the straightaway.
The first 18 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 13 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only five drivers to have won two races each so far this season.
Heading to Georgia, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott are tied with the top betting odds, at +1000, of winning Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Drivers like William Byron, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace are tied with the second-highest betting odds of +1200 to win the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.
Kurt Busch, the defending champion of the event, has the fifth-highest betting odds of +2500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400
Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott have the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Elliott already has two wins under his belt so far this season and could come out as the first three race winners of the season.
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Ryan Blaney, +1000
- Chase Elliott, +1000
- William Byron, +1200
- Kyle Busch, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1200
- Denny Hamlin, +1200
- Kyle Larson, +1200
- Bubba Wallace, +1200
- Tyler Reddick, +1500
- Daniel Suarez, +1500
- Martin Truex Jr., +2000
- Christopher Bell, +2000
- Kurt Busch, +2500
- Chase Briscoe, +2500
- Austin Cindric, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +2500
- Kevin Harvick, +3000
- Chris Buescher, +3000
- Austin Dillon, +3000
- Aric Almirola, +3000
- Michael McDowell, +3500
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +4000
- Erik Jones, +4000
- Brad Keselowski, +4000
- Justin Haley, +10000
- Cole Custer, +10000
- Ty Dillon, +25000
- Todd Gilliland, +25000
- Noah Gragson, +25000
- Harrison Burton, +25000
- Corey Lajoie, +25000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- Garrett Smithley, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.