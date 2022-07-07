Create
NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 07, 2022 08:10 PM IST

The Quaker State 400 marks the 19th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 10, at 3:00 pm ET at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 1.54-mile-long track features 24 degrees of banking on the turn and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The first 18 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 13 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only five drivers to have won two races each so far this season.

.@QuakerState we’re up to something at the track today…😏#QS400 Presented by @Walmart https://t.co/eEnSyVbadl

Heading to Georgia, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott are tied with the top betting odds, at +1000, of winning Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Drivers like William Byron, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace are tied with the second-highest betting odds of +1200 to win the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.

These two are gonna look good linked up and headed to the front! 🎨#QS400 | #TrophyHunting https://t.co/LNmXFScM1w

Kurt Busch, the defending champion of the event, has the fifth-highest betting odds of +2500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400

Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott have the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Elliott already has two wins under his belt so far this season and could come out as the first three race winners of the season.

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. Ross Chastain, +1000
  2. Ryan Blaney, +1000
  3. Chase Elliott, +1000
  4. William Byron, +1200
  5. Kyle Busch, +1200
  6. Joey Logano, +1200
  7. Denny Hamlin, +1200
  8. Kyle Larson, +1200
  9. Bubba Wallace, +1200
  10. Tyler Reddick, +1500
  11. Daniel Suarez, +1500
  12. Martin Truex Jr., +2000
  13. Christopher Bell, +2000
  14. Kurt Busch, +2500
  15. Chase Briscoe, +2500
  16. Austin Cindric, +2500
  17. Alex Bowman, +2500
  18. Kevin Harvick, +3000
  19. Chris Buescher, +3000
  20. Austin Dillon, +3000
  21. Aric Almirola, +3000
  22. Michael McDowell, +3500
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +4000
  24. Erik Jones, +4000
  25. Brad Keselowski, +4000
  26. Justin Haley, +10000
  27. Cole Custer, +10000
  28. Ty Dillon, +25000
  29. Todd Gilliland, +25000
  30. Noah Gragson, +25000
  31. Harrison Burton, +25000
  32. Corey Lajoie, +25000
  33. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  34. Garrett Smithley, +100000
  35. Cody Ware, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

