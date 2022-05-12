NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host the thirteenth race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend. The AdventHealth 400 is set to start at 03:00 pm EST this Sunday for a 267 lap action-packed race.

Located in the West Village area near Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway boasts a tri-oval design with 1.5-miles in total track length. The track was built in 2001 and features progressive banking of 17° to 20° through the turns. Along with NASCAR making two appearances on the track this season, the track also hosted America's premier open-wheeled racing series the NTT IndyCar series until 2011.

Last year's iteration of the AdventHealth 400 saw Kyle Busch take the checkered flag in first place for Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch's attendance at the 400-mile-long race remains unclear this year due to the recent birth of his second child. The No.18 Toyota Camry TRD driver will be looking to get his second victory of the season if he manages to make it to Kansas.

Hendrick Motorsports holds the record for the most wins at the Kansas City Oval, with a total of eight victories, closely followed by Joe Gibbs Racing with seven. The big front-running teams will likely dominate the upcoming weekend.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2022 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup practice groups and qualifying order and trucks qualifying order for Kansas (no Xfinity race this week): Cup practice groups and qualifying order and trucks qualifying order for Kansas (no Xfinity race this week): https://t.co/VXAN4U0TZV

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The complete qualifying order is as follows:

#16 Noah Gragson

#77 Josh Bilicki

#6 Brad Keselowski

#51 Cody Ware

#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.

#5 Kyle Larson

#21 Harrison Burton

#43 Erik Jones

#18 Kyle Busch

#17 Chris Buescher

#11 Denny Hamlin

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#3 Austin Dillon

#99 Daniel Suarez

#12 Ryan Blaney

#4 Kevin Harvick

#8 Tyler Reddick

#9 Chase Elliott

#78 BJ McLeod

#7 Corey LaJoie

#15 JJ Yeley

#41 Cole Custer

#45 Kurt Busch

#48 Alex Bowman

#38 Todd Gilliland

#2 Austin Cindric

#14 Chase Briscoe

#42 Ty Dillon

#1 Ross Chastain

#34 Michael McDowell

#10 Aric Almirola

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#31 Justin Haley

#24 William Byron

#20 Christopher Bell

#22 Joey Logano

Catch the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway this Sunday on FS1 at 03:00 pm EST.

