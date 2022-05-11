Kyle Busch's repeated bad-tempered antics are called out by Clint Bowyer

Kyle Busch's outing in last Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway was cut short when the Joe Gibbs Racing driver made contact with Brad Keselowski during the race. Keselowski, who suffered a flat tire, careened towards the outside wall when Busch made contact with him.This led to heavy damage to both cars and an end to both drivers' races. Kyle Busch, whose #18 Toyota Camry TRD suffered a broken toe-link, was ordered to bring his car into the pit lane. While the 37-year-old did just that, he left the car at the entrance of the garage before getting out and walking away.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



A frustrated Kyle Busch walks away from his damaged car on pit road at Darlington. "I don't like that at all."- @ClintBowyer

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and good friend to Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer was not impressed with the two-time Cup Series champion's antics. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver has had many humorous conversations with Busch and is a good friend of the latter.

Bowyer, however, was not amused by Busch's decision last weekend and went on to say from the Fox Broadcast Booth:

“I don’t like that at all. He could have done a better job of getting that out of the way. Now it’s in the way of the 24. Just got out and walked off. I know the frustration, and I get it, but you’ve got to do a little better job than that.”

This is not the first time that Kyle Busch has been in the limelight for his actions. He is well known in the NASCAR community as someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. He is often unapologetic about the way he behaves and can come across as rude, but it's also a part of his personality that makes him popular as well.

Busch finished in seventh place at Dover Motor Speedway the week before and also has a win to his name in the form of the 2022 Food City Dirt Race.

Kyle Busch announces the birth of his daughter Lennix

Kyle and Samantha Busch announced the arrival of their second child Lennix Key Busch on Twitter today. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion already has a son by the name of Brexton Locke Busch.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch

May 10, 2022

5:12 am

6.1 oz 20 in



By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!



Lennix Key Busch
May 10, 2022
5:12 am
6.1 oz 20 in

By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!

Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness #GirlDad

It remains to be seen whether Busch will appear in this weekend's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

