NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The 26th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the regular season finale kicks off at 7:00 pm ET on Saturday, August 27, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.
Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway is a superspeedway with 2.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.
Daytona International will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the season-opening Daytona 500 in February 2022. The track also hosts Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and AMA Daytona SportBikes & MotoAmerica.
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Friday, August 26 at 5:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400, with each driver's name followed by his metric score:
- Noah Gragson – 40.650
- BJ McLeod – 38.750
- Landon Cassill – 35.800
- David Ragan – 35.700
- Cody Ware – 34.500
- Todd Gilliland – 32.850
- Corey LaJoie – 30.250
- Bubba Wallace Jr. – 30.000
- Harrison Burton – 28.450
- Daniel Hemric – 27.050
- Aric Almirola – 26.850
- Chase Briscoe – 23.500
- Ty Dillon – 22.100
- Brad Keselowski – 21.800
- Ty Gibbs – 21.700
- Kyle Busch – 20.500
- Austin Dillon – 19.750
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 19.700
- Denny Hamlin – 19.100
- Justin Haley – 19.000
- William Byron – 19.000
- Ryan Blaney – 17.400
- Cole Custer – 16.400
- Austin Cindric – 15.800
- Martin Truex Jr. – 15.700
- Ross Chastain – 14.800
- Erik Jones – 14.250
- Alex Bowman – 14.000
- Michael McDowell – 13.050
- Chris Buescher – 12.700
- Kevin Harvick – 11.050
- Tyler Reddick – 8.800
- Christopher Bell – 7.500
- Daniel Suarez – 7.300
- Joey Logano – 3.800
- Chase Elliott – 2.650
- Kyle Larson – 1.350
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 26, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.