NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series head to Daytona International Speedway
Modified Aug 25, 2022 07:00 PM IST

Daytona International Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The 26th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the regular season finale kicks off at 7:00 pm ET on Saturday, August 27, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway is a superspeedway with 2.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

Hello again, @DAYTONA 🏆 https://t.co/VpvNhBGmju

Daytona International will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the season-opening Daytona 500 in February 2022. The track also hosts Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and AMA Daytona SportBikes & MotoAmerica.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Friday, August 26 at 5:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying orders for Friday at Daytona: https://t.co/VJSCD8G2PW

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400, with each driver's name followed by his metric score:

  1. Noah Gragson – 40.650
  2. BJ McLeod – 38.750
  3. Landon Cassill – 35.800
  4. David Ragan – 35.700
  5. Cody Ware – 34.500
  6. Todd Gilliland – 32.850
  7. Corey LaJoie – 30.250
  8. Bubba Wallace Jr. – 30.000
  9. Harrison Burton – 28.450
  10. Daniel Hemric – 27.050
  11. Aric Almirola – 26.850
  12. Chase Briscoe – 23.500
  13. Ty Dillon – 22.100
  14. Brad Keselowski – 21.800
  15. Ty Gibbs – 21.700
  16. Kyle Busch – 20.500
  17. Austin Dillon – 19.750
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 19.700
  19. Denny Hamlin – 19.100
  20. Justin Haley – 19.000
  21. William Byron – 19.000
  22. Ryan Blaney – 17.400
  23. Cole Custer – 16.400
  24. Austin Cindric – 15.800
  25. Martin Truex Jr. – 15.700
  26. Ross Chastain – 14.800
  27. Erik Jones – 14.250
  28. Alex Bowman – 14.000
  29. Michael McDowell – 13.050
  30. Chris Buescher – 12.700
  31. Kevin Harvick – 11.050
  32. Tyler Reddick – 8.800
  33. Christopher Bell – 7.500
  34. Daniel Suarez – 7.300
  35. Joey Logano – 3.800
  36. Chase Elliott – 2.650
  37. Kyle Larson – 1.350

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 26, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

