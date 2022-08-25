NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The 26th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the regular season finale kicks off at 7:00 pm ET on Saturday, August 27, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway is a superspeedway with 2.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

Daytona International will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the season-opening Daytona 500 in February 2022. The track also hosts Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and AMA Daytona SportBikes & MotoAmerica.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Friday, August 26 at 5:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400, with each driver's name followed by his metric score:

Noah Gragson – 40.650 BJ McLeod – 38.750 Landon Cassill – 35.800 David Ragan – 35.700 Cody Ware – 34.500 Todd Gilliland – 32.850 Corey LaJoie – 30.250 Bubba Wallace Jr. – 30.000 Harrison Burton – 28.450 Daniel Hemric – 27.050 Aric Almirola – 26.850 Chase Briscoe – 23.500 Ty Dillon – 22.100 Brad Keselowski – 21.800 Ty Gibbs – 21.700 Kyle Busch – 20.500 Austin Dillon – 19.750 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 19.700 Denny Hamlin – 19.100 Justin Haley – 19.000 William Byron – 19.000 Ryan Blaney – 17.400 Cole Custer – 16.400 Austin Cindric – 15.800 Martin Truex Jr. – 15.700 Ross Chastain – 14.800 Erik Jones – 14.250 Alex Bowman – 14.000 Michael McDowell – 13.050 Chris Buescher – 12.700 Kevin Harvick – 11.050 Tyler Reddick – 8.800 Christopher Bell – 7.500 Daniel Suarez – 7.300 Joey Logano – 3.800 Chase Elliott – 2.650 Kyle Larson – 1.350

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 26, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

