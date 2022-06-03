×
NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2022 07:39 PM IST

The World Wide Technology Raceway is all set to host the inaugural NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to start at 3:30 pm ET this Sunday for a 240-lap action-packed race.

Located in Madison, Illinois, close to the Gateway Arch, the World Wide Technology Raceway boasts an oval design track with 1.25 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1967 and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and nine degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4.

Apart from making the lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NTT IndyCar Series.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 3, at 5:05 pm ET on FS1. The practice session is scheduled for 50 minutes for both groups.

This will be followed by the Saturday’s qualifying session at 11:00 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run for two laps. The top-five drivers from each group will advance to the second round to win the pole for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Gateway and Portland.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Parker Kligerman leading Group A and Josh Bilicki leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Parker Kligerman - 37.200
  2. AJ Allmendinger - 33.600
  3. Brad Keselowski - 30.000
  4. Austin Cindric - 27.100
  5. Cody Ware - 26.050
  6. Chris Buescher - 23.500
  7. Cole Custer - 22.500
  8. William Byron - 20.400
  9. Harrison Burton - 19.950
  10. Austin Dillon - 19.100
  11. Aric Almirola - 16.700
  12. Michael McDowell - 15.750
  13. Erik Jones - 15.000
  14. Alex Bowman - 10.500
  15. Ross Chastain - 9.100
  16. Kevin Harvick - 8.350
  17. Kyle Larson - 7.950
  18. Chase Briscoe - 7.000

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 35.300
  2. Corey LaJoie - 33.450
  3. BJ McLeod - 27.350
  4. Justin Haley - 26.150
  5. Kurt Busch - 23.850
  6. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 23.250
  7. Todd Gilliland - 22.350
  8. Daniel Suarez - 20.300
  9. Ty Dillon - 19.950
  10. Chase Elliott - 17.000
  11. Ryan Blaney - 16.650
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 15.500
  13. Joey Logano - 12.700
  14. Martin Truex Jr. - 10.000
  15. Tyler Reddick - 9.000
  16. Christopher Bell - 8.100
  17. Denny Hamlin - 7.500
  18. Kyle Busch - 3.700

Catch all the teams at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C

