NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The World Wide Technology Raceway is all set to host the inaugural NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to start at 3:30 pm ET this Sunday for a 240-lap action-packed race.
Located in Madison, Illinois, close to the Gateway Arch, the World Wide Technology Raceway boasts an oval design track with 1.25 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1967 and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and nine degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4.
Apart from making the lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NTT IndyCar Series.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 3, at 5:05 pm ET on FS1. The practice session is scheduled for 50 minutes for both groups.
This will be followed by the Saturday’s qualifying session at 11:00 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run for two laps. The top-five drivers from each group will advance to the second round to win the pole for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Gateway and Portland.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Parker Kligerman leading Group A and Josh Bilicki leading Group B.
The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Parker Kligerman - 37.200
- AJ Allmendinger - 33.600
- Brad Keselowski - 30.000
- Austin Cindric - 27.100
- Cody Ware - 26.050
- Chris Buescher - 23.500
- Cole Custer - 22.500
- William Byron - 20.400
- Harrison Burton - 19.950
- Austin Dillon - 19.100
- Aric Almirola - 16.700
- Michael McDowell - 15.750
- Erik Jones - 15.000
- Alex Bowman - 10.500
- Ross Chastain - 9.100
- Kevin Harvick - 8.350
- Kyle Larson - 7.950
- Chase Briscoe - 7.000
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Josh Bilicki - 35.300
- Corey LaJoie - 33.450
- BJ McLeod - 27.350
- Justin Haley - 26.150
- Kurt Busch - 23.850
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 23.250
- Todd Gilliland - 22.350
- Daniel Suarez - 20.300
- Ty Dillon - 19.950
- Chase Elliott - 17.000
- Ryan Blaney - 16.650
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 15.500
- Joey Logano - 12.700
- Martin Truex Jr. - 10.000
- Tyler Reddick - 9.000
- Christopher Bell - 8.100
- Denny Hamlin - 7.500
- Kyle Busch - 3.700
Catch all the teams at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3, 2022.