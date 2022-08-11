NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Richmond Raceway is set to host NASCAR’s Federated Auto Parts 400 this weekend. The 24th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 14, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.
Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Raceway boasts a D-shaped short track with 0.75 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.
Richmond Raceway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the Toyota Owners 400 in April 2022. The track also hosts Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series.
Federated Auto Parts 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 13, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network and MRN. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Landon Cassill leading Group B.
The qualifying order for Federated Auto Parts 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley – 34.600
- Harrison Burton – 30.550
- BJ Mcleod – 29.500
- Austin Cindric – 28.800
- Aric Almirola – 28.300
- Michael McDowells – 27.300
- Corey LaJoie – 24.600
- Kyle Busch – 23.500
- Justin Haley – 20.300
- Tyler Reddick – 19.450
- Daniel Suarez – 19.000
- Christopher Bell – 17.250
- Ross Chastain – 15.150
- Erik Jones – 10.600
- Chase Elliott – 8.700
- Denny Hamlin – 7.950
- Martin Truex Jr. – 5.900
- Ryan Blaney – 4.250
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Landon Cassill – 33.550
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 29.700
- Todd Gilliland – 28.900
- Noah Gragson – 28.500
- Cody Ware – 27.750
- Cole Custer – 26.800
- Kurt Busch – 23.800
- Brad Keselowski – 20.750
- Ty Dillon – 20.250
- Chris Buescher – 19.000
- Chase Briscoe – 18.750
- Austin Dillon – 15.500
- William Byron – 13.100
- Alex Bowman – 10.600
- Bubba Wallace Jr. – 8.450
- Kyle Larson – 6.450
- Joey Logano – 5.000
- Kevin Harvick – 3.950
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 14, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.