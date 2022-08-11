NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Richmond Raceway is set to host NASCAR’s Federated Auto Parts 400 this weekend. The 24th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 14, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Raceway boasts a D-shaped short track with 0.75 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Richmond Raceway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the Toyota Owners 400 in April 2022. The track also hosts Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series.

Federated Auto Parts 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 13, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network and MRN. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Landon Cassill leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Federated Auto Parts 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley – 34.600 Harrison Burton – 30.550 BJ Mcleod – 29.500 Austin Cindric – 28.800 Aric Almirola – 28.300 Michael McDowells – 27.300 Corey LaJoie – 24.600 Kyle Busch – 23.500 Justin Haley – 20.300 Tyler Reddick – 19.450 Daniel Suarez – 19.000 Christopher Bell – 17.250 Ross Chastain – 15.150 Erik Jones – 10.600 Chase Elliott – 8.700 Denny Hamlin – 7.950 Martin Truex Jr. – 5.900 Ryan Blaney – 4.250

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Landon Cassill – 33.550 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 29.700 Todd Gilliland – 28.900 Noah Gragson – 28.500 Cody Ware – 27.750 Cole Custer – 26.800 Kurt Busch – 23.800 Brad Keselowski – 20.750 Ty Dillon – 20.250 Chris Buescher – 19.000 Chase Briscoe – 18.750 Austin Dillon – 15.500 William Byron – 13.100 Alex Bowman – 10.600 Bubba Wallace Jr. – 8.450 Kyle Larson – 6.450 Joey Logano – 5.000 Kevin Harvick – 3.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 14, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

