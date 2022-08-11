Create
NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 11, 2022 04:02 PM IST

The Richmond Raceway is set to host NASCAR’s Federated Auto Parts 400 this weekend. The 24th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 14, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Raceway boasts a D-shaped short track with 0.75 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Richmond Raceway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the Toyota Owners 400 in April 2022. The track also hosts Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series.

Federated Auto Parts 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 13, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network and MRN. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Landon Cassill leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Federated Auto Parts 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley – 34.600
  2. Harrison Burton – 30.550
  3. BJ Mcleod – 29.500
  4. Austin Cindric – 28.800
  5. Aric Almirola – 28.300
  6. Michael McDowells – 27.300
  7. Corey LaJoie – 24.600
  8. Kyle Busch – 23.500
  9. Justin Haley – 20.300
  10. Tyler Reddick – 19.450
  11. Daniel Suarez – 19.000
  12. Christopher Bell – 17.250
  13. Ross Chastain – 15.150
  14. Erik Jones – 10.600
  15. Chase Elliott – 8.700
  16. Denny Hamlin – 7.950
  17. Martin Truex Jr. – 5.900
  18. Ryan Blaney – 4.250
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Landon Cassill – 33.550
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 29.700
  3. Todd Gilliland – 28.900
  4. Noah Gragson – 28.500
  5. Cody Ware – 27.750
  6. Cole Custer – 26.800
  7. Kurt Busch – 23.800
  8. Brad Keselowski – 20.750
  9. Ty Dillon – 20.250
  10. Chris Buescher – 19.000
  11. Chase Briscoe – 18.750
  12. Austin Dillon – 15.500
  13. William Byron – 13.100
  14. Alex Bowman – 10.600
  15. Bubba Wallace Jr. – 8.450
  16. Kyle Larson – 6.450
  17. Joey Logano – 5.000
  18. Kevin Harvick – 3.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 14, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

