NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The Michigan International Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The 23rd race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 7, 2022, for a 200-lap action-packed race.
Located in Brooklyn, Michigan, the Michigan International Speedway boasts a D-shaped oval track with 2 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1968 and features 18 degrees of banking at turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish, and 5 degrees of banking at the Backstretch.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 6, at 12:35 pm ET on NBC Sports. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Austin Hill leading Group B.
The qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod – 35.250
- Ty Dillon – 32.350
- Cody Ware – 29.200
- Josh Bilicki – 28.300
- Austin Dillon – 25.350
- Kevin Harvick – 23.600
- Justin Haley – 22.200
- Brad Keselowski – 20.300
- William Byron – 19.550
- Erik Jones – 18.600
- Denny Hamlin – 16.950
- Michael McDowell – 15.500
- Cole Custer – 15.200
- Harrison Burton – 14.100
- Todd Gilliland – 13.450
- Kyle Busch – 11.000
- Christopher Bell – 9.450
- Austin Cindric – 8.150
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Austin Hill – 61.300
- JJ Yeley – 35.200
- Aric Almirola – 30.500
- Noah Gragson – 28.650
- Kurt Busch – 25.900
- Corey Lajoie – 24.400
- Alex Bowman – 22.300
- Chase Briscoe – 20.550
- Kyle Larson – 20.300
- Daniel Suarez – 19.300
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 17.750
- Ross Chastain – 16.050
- Ryan Blaney – 15.500
- Martin Truex Jr. – 14.450
- Bubba Wallace Jr. – 13.850
- Chris Buescher – 13.150
- Chase Elliott – 9.550
- Joey Logano – 9.200
- Tyler Reddick – 4.650
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 6, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.