NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Modified Aug 03, 2022 11:00 PM IST

The Michigan International Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The 23rd race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 7, 2022, for a 200-lap action-packed race.

Located in Brooklyn, Michigan, the Michigan International Speedway boasts a D-shaped oval track with 2 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1968 and features 18 degrees of banking at turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish, and 5 degrees of banking at the Backstretch.

NEWS: @_AustinHill will make his Cup Series debut at @MISpeedway this weekend! @BennettFamilyCo | @UnitedRentals | @Global_Indust | @Realtree | @alscoinc https://t.co/omW3lhgL9w

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 6, at 12:35 pm ET on NBC Sports. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Qualifying orders for Michigan: twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/nsv14OuUtj

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Austin Hill leading Group B.

The qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod – 35.250
  2. Ty Dillon – 32.350
  3. Cody Ware – 29.200
  4. Josh Bilicki – 28.300
  5. Austin Dillon – 25.350
  6. Kevin Harvick – 23.600
  7. Justin Haley – 22.200
  8. Brad Keselowski – 20.300
  9. William Byron – 19.550
  10. Erik Jones – 18.600
  11. Denny Hamlin – 16.950
  12. Michael McDowell – 15.500
  13. Cole Custer – 15.200
  14. Harrison Burton – 14.100
  15. Todd Gilliland – 13.450
  16. Kyle Busch – 11.000
  17. Christopher Bell – 9.450
  18. Austin Cindric – 8.150

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Austin Hill – 61.300
  2. JJ Yeley – 35.200
  3. Aric Almirola – 30.500
  4. Noah Gragson – 28.650
  5. Kurt Busch – 25.900
  6. Corey Lajoie – 24.400
  7. Alex Bowman – 22.300
  8. Chase Briscoe – 20.550
  9. Kyle Larson – 20.300
  10. Daniel Suarez – 19.300
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 17.750
  12. Ross Chastain – 16.050
  13. Ryan Blaney – 15.500
  14. Martin Truex Jr. – 14.450
  15. Bubba Wallace Jr. – 13.850
  16. Chris Buescher – 13.150
  17. Chase Elliott – 9.550
  18. Joey Logano – 9.200
  19. Tyler Reddick – 4.650

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 6, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

