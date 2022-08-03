NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The Michigan International Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The 23rd race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 7, 2022, for a 200-lap action-packed race.

Located in Brooklyn, Michigan, the Michigan International Speedway boasts a D-shaped oval track with 2 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1968 and features 18 degrees of banking at turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish, and 5 degrees of banking at the Backstretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 6, at 12:35 pm ET on NBC Sports. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Austin Hill leading Group B.

The qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod – 35.250 Ty Dillon – 32.350 Cody Ware – 29.200 Josh Bilicki – 28.300 Austin Dillon – 25.350 Kevin Harvick – 23.600 Justin Haley – 22.200 Brad Keselowski – 20.300 William Byron – 19.550 Erik Jones – 18.600 Denny Hamlin – 16.950 Michael McDowell – 15.500 Cole Custer – 15.200 Harrison Burton – 14.100 Todd Gilliland – 13.450 Kyle Busch – 11.000 Christopher Bell – 9.450 Austin Cindric – 8.150

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Austin Hill – 61.300 JJ Yeley – 35.200 Aric Almirola – 30.500 Noah Gragson – 28.650 Kurt Busch – 25.900 Corey Lajoie – 24.400 Alex Bowman – 22.300 Chase Briscoe – 20.550 Kyle Larson – 20.300 Daniel Suarez – 19.300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 17.750 Ross Chastain – 16.050 Ryan Blaney – 15.500 Martin Truex Jr. – 14.450 Bubba Wallace Jr. – 13.850 Chris Buescher – 13.150 Chase Elliott – 9.550 Joey Logano – 9.200 Tyler Reddick – 4.650

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 6, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

