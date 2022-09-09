Create

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. The 28th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the second race of the playoffs kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, September 11, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway is a tri-oval with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 2001 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Kansas Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting AdventHealth 400 in May 2022.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 10 at 12:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Cody Ware leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 33.800
  2. Noah Gragson - 32.650
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 30.200
  4. Todd Gilliland - 28.750
  5. Chris Buescher - 25.800
  6. Harrison Burton - 22.400
  7. Justin Haley - 20.700
  8. Cole Custer - 18.700
  9. Brad Keselowski - 15.950
  10. Erik Jones - 8.350
  11. Chase Elliott - 23.650
  12. Kyle Busch - 19.300
  13. Ryan Blaney - 14.250
  14. Austin Cindric - 13.900
  15. Kyle Larson - 12.450
  16. Bubba Wallace - 10.250
  17. Christopher Bell - 4.950
  18. Denny Hamlin - 2.800

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Cody Ware - 32.900
  2. BJ McLeod - 32.500
  3. Landon Cassill - 29.350
  4. Corey LaJoie - 25.900
  5. Ty Dillon - 25.350
  6. Martin Truex Jr. - 22.100
  7. Ty Gibbs - 19.350
  8. Aric Almirola - 16.550
  9. Michael McDowell - 14.150
  10. Kevin Harvick - 24.050
  11. Chase Briscoe - 23.550
  12. Austin Dillon - 17.150
  13. Ross Chastain - 13.950
  14. Daniel Suarez - 13.800
  15. Alex Bowman - 10.700
  16. William Byron - 5.600
  17. Tyler Reddick - 4.900
  18. Joey Logano - 2.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 11, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

