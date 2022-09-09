NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. The 28th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the second race of the playoffs kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, September 11, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway is a tri-oval with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 2001 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Kansas Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting AdventHealth 400 in May 2022.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 10 at 12:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders (and groups for Cup practice/qualifying) for Kansas. Playoff drivers/teams in owner playoffs go last in order/group. Qualifying orders (and groups for Cup practice/qualifying) for Kansas. Playoff drivers/teams in owner playoffs go last in order/group. https://t.co/hV9EKCA5mU

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Cody Ware leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 33.800 Noah Gragson - 32.650 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 30.200 Todd Gilliland - 28.750 Chris Buescher - 25.800 Harrison Burton - 22.400 Justin Haley - 20.700 Cole Custer - 18.700 Brad Keselowski - 15.950 Erik Jones - 8.350 Chase Elliott - 23.650 Kyle Busch - 19.300 Ryan Blaney - 14.250 Austin Cindric - 13.900 Kyle Larson - 12.450 Bubba Wallace - 10.250 Christopher Bell - 4.950 Denny Hamlin - 2.800

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Cody Ware - 32.900 BJ McLeod - 32.500 Landon Cassill - 29.350 Corey LaJoie - 25.900 Ty Dillon - 25.350 Martin Truex Jr. - 22.100 Ty Gibbs - 19.350 Aric Almirola - 16.550 Michael McDowell - 14.150 Kevin Harvick - 24.050 Chase Briscoe - 23.550 Austin Dillon - 17.150 Ross Chastain - 13.950 Daniel Suarez - 13.800 Alex Bowman - 10.700 William Byron - 5.600 Tyler Reddick - 4.900 Joey Logano - 2.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 11, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

