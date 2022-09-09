NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. The 28th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the second race of the playoffs kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, September 11, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.
Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway is a tri-oval with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 2001 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.
Kansas Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting AdventHealth 400 in May 2022.
The Hollywood Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 10 at 12:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Kansas Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Cody Ware leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 33.800
- Noah Gragson - 32.650
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 30.200
- Todd Gilliland - 28.750
- Chris Buescher - 25.800
- Harrison Burton - 22.400
- Justin Haley - 20.700
- Cole Custer - 18.700
- Brad Keselowski - 15.950
- Erik Jones - 8.350
- Chase Elliott - 23.650
- Kyle Busch - 19.300
- Ryan Blaney - 14.250
- Austin Cindric - 13.900
- Kyle Larson - 12.450
- Bubba Wallace - 10.250
- Christopher Bell - 4.950
- Denny Hamlin - 2.800
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Cody Ware - 32.900
- BJ McLeod - 32.500
- Landon Cassill - 29.350
- Corey LaJoie - 25.900
- Ty Dillon - 25.350
- Martin Truex Jr. - 22.100
- Ty Gibbs - 19.350
- Aric Almirola - 16.550
- Michael McDowell - 14.150
- Kevin Harvick - 24.050
- Chase Briscoe - 23.550
- Austin Dillon - 17.150
- Ross Chastain - 13.950
- Daniel Suarez - 13.800
- Alex Bowman - 10.700
- William Byron - 5.600
- Tyler Reddick - 4.900
- Joey Logano - 2.500
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 11, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.