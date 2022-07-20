NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 this weekend. The 21st race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 24, 2022, for a 160-lap action-packed race.

Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the Pocono Raceway boasts a triangle oval track with 2.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1971 and features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series.

The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 23, at 2:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Josh Bilicki leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 36.000 Cody Ware - 32.500 JJ Yeley - 30.700 Ty Dillon - 30.500 Harrison Burton - 26.350 Michael McDowell - 26.150 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200 Austin Dillon - 22.550 Erik Jones - 19.400 Chris Buescher - 18.600 Chase Briscoe - 15.500 Austin Cindric - 13.750 Ryan Blaney - 11.850 William Byron - 10.950 Kyle Busch - 10.650 Kyle Larson - 9.650 Kevin Harvick – 6.250 Martin Truex Jr. – 3.550

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Josh Bilicki - 34.000 Noah Gragson - 31.250 Corey LaJoie - 30.500 Todd Gilliland - 27.350 Alex Bowman - 26.300 Cole Custer - 25.450 Justin Haley - 22.550 Aric Almirola - 20.900 Tyler Reddick - 19.250 Joey Logano - 15.950 Brad Keselowski - 15.300 Daniel Suarez - 13.500 Denny Hamlin - 11.000 Kurt Busch - 10.650 Bubba Wallace - 10.200 Ross Chastain - 6.350 Christopher Bell - 4.350 Chase Elliott - 1.800

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 24, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

