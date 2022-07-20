Create
NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway
Modified Jul 20, 2022 11:26 PM IST

Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 this weekend. The 21st race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 24, 2022, for a 160-lap action-packed race.

Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the Pocono Raceway boasts a triangle oval track with 2.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1971 and features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.

➡️ There's only three days left to secure your @PoconoRaceway scanner rentals ⬅️Rentals must be secured the day before the first race of event weekend. No walk ups will be available at the track❗️🎧 Get yours now!RacingElectronics.com/rentals#REequipped | #NASCAR | @MRNRadio https://t.co/CQsVCEQvGN

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series.

The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 23, at 2:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Cup groups for practice and qualifying orders for all three NASCAR national series at Pocono: https://t.co/HmAO9O0brG

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Josh Bilicki leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 36.000
  2. Cody Ware - 32.500
  3. JJ Yeley - 30.700
  4. Ty Dillon - 30.500
  5. Harrison Burton - 26.350
  6. Michael McDowell - 26.150
  7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200
  8. Austin Dillon - 22.550
  9. Erik Jones - 19.400
  10. Chris Buescher - 18.600
  11. Chase Briscoe - 15.500
  12. Austin Cindric - 13.750
  13. Ryan Blaney - 11.850
  14. William Byron - 10.950
  15. Kyle Busch - 10.650
  16. Kyle Larson - 9.650
  17. Kevin Harvick – 6.250
  18. Martin Truex Jr. – 3.550

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 34.000
  2. Noah Gragson - 31.250
  3. Corey LaJoie - 30.500
  4. Todd Gilliland - 27.350
  5. Alex Bowman - 26.300
  6. Cole Custer - 25.450
  7. Justin Haley - 22.550
  8. Aric Almirola - 20.900
  9. Tyler Reddick - 19.250
  10. Joey Logano - 15.950
  11. Brad Keselowski - 15.300
  12. Daniel Suarez - 13.500
  13. Denny Hamlin - 11.000
  14. Kurt Busch - 10.650
  15. Bubba Wallace - 10.200
  16. Ross Chastain - 6.350
  17. Christopher Bell - 4.350
  18. Chase Elliott - 1.800

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 24, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

