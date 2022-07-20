NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 this weekend. The 21st race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 24, 2022, for a 160-lap action-packed race.
Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the Pocono Raceway boasts a triangle oval track with 2.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1971 and features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series.
The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 23, at 2:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Pocono Raceway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Josh Bilicki leading Group B.
The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 36.000
- Cody Ware - 32.500
- JJ Yeley - 30.700
- Ty Dillon - 30.500
- Harrison Burton - 26.350
- Michael McDowell - 26.150
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200
- Austin Dillon - 22.550
- Erik Jones - 19.400
- Chris Buescher - 18.600
- Chase Briscoe - 15.500
- Austin Cindric - 13.750
- Ryan Blaney - 11.850
- William Byron - 10.950
- Kyle Busch - 10.650
- Kyle Larson - 9.650
- Kevin Harvick – 6.250
- Martin Truex Jr. – 3.550
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Josh Bilicki - 34.000
- Noah Gragson - 31.250
- Corey LaJoie - 30.500
- Todd Gilliland - 27.350
- Alex Bowman - 26.300
- Cole Custer - 25.450
- Justin Haley - 22.550
- Aric Almirola - 20.900
- Tyler Reddick - 19.250
- Joey Logano - 15.950
- Brad Keselowski - 15.300
- Daniel Suarez - 13.500
- Denny Hamlin - 11.000
- Kurt Busch - 10.650
- Bubba Wallace - 10.200
- Ross Chastain - 6.350
- Christopher Bell - 4.350
- Chase Elliott - 1.800
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 24, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.