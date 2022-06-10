NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Sonoma Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The second road course race of the season kicks-off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 11, 2022, for a 110-lap action-packed race.

Located in Sonoma County, California, the Sonoma Raceway is a road course and dragstrip with 1.99 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1968 and features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NTT IndyCar Series, and several other auto races.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The practice session is scheduled for 15-20 minutes for both groups.

This will be followed by the Saturday’s qualifying session at 5:30 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run two laps. Top-five drivers from each group will advance to the second round to win the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup and truck qualifying order for Sonoma. Group qualifying with each group getting 15 minutes and top-5 from each group to final 10-minute round. With Self and Cobb now not entered for trucks, 37 entered for 36 spots. Cup and truck qualifying order for Sonoma. Group qualifying with each group getting 15 minutes and top-5 from each group to final 10-minute round. With Self and Cobb now not entered for trucks, 37 entered for 36 spots. https://t.co/9SKV747hMI

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Scott Heckert leading Group A and Joey Hand leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Scott Heckert - 36.500 Cody Ware - 34.700 Josh Bilicki - 30.350 Chris Buescher - 28.000 Denny Hamlin - 26.500 Ty Dillon - 26.050 Bubba Wallace - 25.400 Kevin Harvick - 23.600 Michael McDowell - 18.800 AJ Allmendinger - 18.250 William Byron - 16.700 Tyler Reddick - 14.150 Austin Cindric - 13.000 Alex Bowman - 10.950 Christopher Bell - 9.500 Aric Almirola - 7.100 Martin Truex Jr - 5.350 Joey Logano - 3.050

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Joey Hand - 36.050 Corey LaJoie - 34.300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 28.950 Cole Custer - 27.550 Harrison Burton - 26.200 Todd Gilliland - 25.800 Brad Keselowski - 25.000 Daniel Suarez - 20.750 Justin Haley - 18.400 Chase Briscoe - 18.250 Austin Dillon - 15.800 Chase Elliott - 14.150 Kyle Larson - 11.600 Erik Jones - 10.550 Kurt Busch - 8.500 Ross Chastain - 5.950 Ryan Blaney - 3.700 Kyle Busch - 1.850

Catch all the teams at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

