NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Sonoma Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The second road course race of the season kicks-off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 11, 2022, for a 110-lap action-packed race.
Located in Sonoma County, California, the Sonoma Raceway is a road course and dragstrip with 1.99 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1968 and features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NTT IndyCar Series, and several other auto races.
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The practice session is scheduled for 15-20 minutes for both groups.
This will be followed by the Saturday’s qualifying session at 5:30 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run two laps. Top-five drivers from each group will advance to the second round to win the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Scott Heckert leading Group A and Joey Hand leading Group B.
The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Scott Heckert - 36.500
- Cody Ware - 34.700
- Josh Bilicki - 30.350
- Chris Buescher - 28.000
- Denny Hamlin - 26.500
- Ty Dillon - 26.050
- Bubba Wallace - 25.400
- Kevin Harvick - 23.600
- Michael McDowell - 18.800
- AJ Allmendinger - 18.250
- William Byron - 16.700
- Tyler Reddick - 14.150
- Austin Cindric - 13.000
- Alex Bowman - 10.950
- Christopher Bell - 9.500
- Aric Almirola - 7.100
- Martin Truex Jr - 5.350
- Joey Logano - 3.050
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Joey Hand - 36.050
- Corey LaJoie - 34.300
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 28.950
- Cole Custer - 27.550
- Harrison Burton - 26.200
- Todd Gilliland - 25.800
- Brad Keselowski - 25.000
- Daniel Suarez - 20.750
- Justin Haley - 18.400
- Chase Briscoe - 18.250
- Austin Dillon - 15.800
- Chase Elliott - 14.150
- Kyle Larson - 11.600
- Erik Jones - 10.550
- Kurt Busch - 8.500
- Ross Chastain - 5.950
- Ryan Blaney - 3.700
- Kyle Busch - 1.850
Catch all the teams at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 11, 2022.