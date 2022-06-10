×
NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Bubba Wallace Jr. drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 10, 2022 03:21 PM IST

The Sonoma Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The second road course race of the season kicks-off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 11, 2022, for a 110-lap action-packed race.

Located in Sonoma County, California, the Sonoma Raceway is a road course and dragstrip with 1.99 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1968 and features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NTT IndyCar Series, and several other auto races.

Ayo, @NASCAR - you ready?! 🍷🏁#GeneralTire200 | #DoorDash250 | #ToyotaSaveMart350 https://t.co/Tv6ILOJ6u1

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The practice session is scheduled for 15-20 minutes for both groups.

This will be followed by the Saturday’s qualifying session at 5:30 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run two laps. Top-five drivers from each group will advance to the second round to win the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Cup and truck qualifying order for Sonoma. Group qualifying with each group getting 15 minutes and top-5 from each group to final 10-minute round. With Self and Cobb now not entered for trucks, 37 entered for 36 spots. https://t.co/9SKV747hMI

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Scott Heckert leading Group A and Joey Hand leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Scott Heckert - 36.500
  2. Cody Ware - 34.700
  3. Josh Bilicki - 30.350
  4. Chris Buescher - 28.000
  5. Denny Hamlin - 26.500
  6. Ty Dillon - 26.050
  7. Bubba Wallace - 25.400
  8. Kevin Harvick - 23.600
  9. Michael McDowell - 18.800
  10. AJ Allmendinger - 18.250
  11. William Byron - 16.700
  12. Tyler Reddick - 14.150
  13. Austin Cindric - 13.000
  14. Alex Bowman - 10.950
  15. Christopher Bell - 9.500
  16. Aric Almirola - 7.100
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 5.350
  18. Joey Logano - 3.050

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Joey Hand - 36.050
  2. Corey LaJoie - 34.300
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 28.950
  4. Cole Custer - 27.550
  5. Harrison Burton - 26.200
  6. Todd Gilliland - 25.800
  7. Brad Keselowski - 25.000
  8. Daniel Suarez - 20.750
  9. Justin Haley - 18.400
  10. Chase Briscoe - 18.250
  11. Austin Dillon - 15.800
  12. Chase Elliott - 14.150
  13. Kyle Larson - 11.600
  14. Erik Jones - 10.550
  15. Kurt Busch - 8.500
  16. Ross Chastain - 5.950
  17. Ryan Blaney - 3.700
  18. Kyle Busch - 1.850

Catch all the teams at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

