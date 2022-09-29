Create

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Cars on the track at the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 29, 2022 04:46 PM IST

Talladega Superspeedway is set to host NASCAR’s YellaWood 500 this weekend. The 31st race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fifth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the Talladega Superspeedway is the longest NASCAR track on schedule with 2.66 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1969 and features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

Who would you pick as a drafting partner? 💨 #YellaWood500 | #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/FJZQoFeqcW

Talladega Superspeedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting GEICO 500 in April 2022.

The YellaWood 500 will feature 37 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:30 am ET. This will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s main race.

23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace Jr. is the defending champion of the YellaWood 500 and will be looking to win it again this weekend.

Qualifying order for NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Qualifying orders for this weekend. All series are two rounds with top-10 to final round. Weather looks promising but if qualifying rained out, starting order by metric (playoff drivers don’t automatically get front spots, they’d start where metric puts them amid everyone) https://t.co/kr4gonDvKR

The NASCAR Cup Series qualifying race is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for YellaWood 500, with each driver's name followed by his metric score:

  1. Noah Gragson – 39.600
  2. Cody Ware – 34.000
  3. JJ Yeley – 33.700
  4. Daniel Hemric – 31.800
  5. Cole Custer – 31.700
  6. BJ McLeod – 31.000
  7. Landon Cassill – 27.550
  8. Kyle Busch – 27.300
  9. Todd Gilliland – 25.750
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 25.050
  11. Martin Truex Jr. – 23.750
  12. Chris Buescher – 22.500
  13. Ty Gibbs –22.400
  14. Corey LaJoie – 22.100
  15. Aric Almirola – 22.000
  16. Ty Dillon – 21.950
  17. Harrison Burton – 21.950
  18. Kevin Harvick – 17.500
  19. Michael McDowell – 16.600
  20. Austin Dillon – 14.600
  21. Brad Keselowski – 13.350
  22. Justin Haley – 11.450
  23. Erik Jones – 11.000
  24. Tyler Reddick – 5.350
  25. Christopher Bell – 25.350
  26. Alex Bowman – 20.650
  27. Chase Elliott – 20.950
  28. Bubba Wallace Jr. – 20.800
  29. Austin Dillon – 13.600
  30. Daniel Suarez – 11.500
  31. Ryan Blaney – 9.600
  32. Ross Chastain – 8.250
  33. Chase Briscoe – 7.500
  34. Kyle Larson – 7.350
  35. Denny Hamlin – 7.150
  36. William Byron – 7.100
  37. Joey Logano – 2.850

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...