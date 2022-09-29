NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is set to host NASCAR’s YellaWood 500 this weekend. The 31st race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fifth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the Talladega Superspeedway is the longest NASCAR track on schedule with 2.66 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1969 and features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

Talladega Superspeedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting GEICO 500 in April 2022.

The YellaWood 500 will feature 37 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:30 am ET. This will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s main race.

23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace Jr. is the defending champion of the YellaWood 500 and will be looking to win it again this weekend.

Qualifying order for NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series qualifying race is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for YellaWood 500, with each driver's name followed by his metric score:

Noah Gragson – 39.600 Cody Ware – 34.000 JJ Yeley – 33.700 Daniel Hemric – 31.800 Cole Custer – 31.700 BJ McLeod – 31.000 Landon Cassill – 27.550 Kyle Busch – 27.300 Todd Gilliland – 25.750 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 25.050 Martin Truex Jr. – 23.750 Chris Buescher – 22.500 Ty Gibbs –22.400 Corey LaJoie – 22.100 Aric Almirola – 22.000 Ty Dillon – 21.950 Harrison Burton – 21.950 Kevin Harvick – 17.500 Michael McDowell – 16.600 Austin Dillon – 14.600 Brad Keselowski – 13.350 Justin Haley – 11.450 Erik Jones – 11.000 Tyler Reddick – 5.350 Christopher Bell – 25.350 Alex Bowman – 20.650 Chase Elliott – 20.950 Bubba Wallace Jr. – 20.800 Austin Dillon – 13.600 Daniel Suarez – 11.500 Ryan Blaney – 9.600 Ross Chastain – 8.250 Chase Briscoe – 7.500 Kyle Larson – 7.350 Denny Hamlin – 7.150 William Byron – 7.100 Joey Logano – 2.850

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

