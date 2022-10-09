NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After five action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, North Carolina for the sixth playoff race as well as the elimination race of the Round of 12. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, October 9, 2022. Bank of America Roval 400 will be live on NBC and PRN at 2:00 pm ET.

The 32nd race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.28-mile-long road course. 39 NASCAR drivers, including 12 playoff drivers, will compete for over 109 laps in the sixth playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Bank of America Roval 400 on his official Twitter account:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Charlotte road course

(ET)



Sun

11:30a-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

1-NBC-Prerace

2:25-NBC-Cup race 25-25-59, 8 sets, fuel 38-41



To the rear (so far): Chastain, Almirola, Daly, Williams (Williams also has a pass through after taking the green).



In Saturday’s qualifying races, Team Penske driver Joey Logano held off Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron to win his third pole of the season at a speed of 103.424 mph. It was the 25th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career and his first win on a road course since Sonoma Raceway in 2011. Meanwhile, Byron will share the front row with Logano after turning a lap of 103.300 mph.

They will be followed by Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric rounding out the top five.

Ryan Blaney, A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Kyle Larson, will start 18th on Saturday and will look to defend his title.

2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 39-car grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

#22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #99 - Daniel Suarez #8 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Michael McDowell #41 - Cole Custer #31 - Justin Haley #45 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #23 - Ty Gibbs #14 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #18 - Kyle Busch #17 - Chris Buescher #4 - Kevin Harvick #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #11 - Denny Hamlin #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #15 - Joey Hand #42 - Ty Dillon #48 - Noah Gragson #7 - Corey LaJoie #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #26 - Daniil Kvyat #77 - Mike Rockenfeller #51 - J.J. Yeley #27 - Loris Hezemans #10 - Aric Almirola #78 - Josh Williams #50 - Conor Daly

