NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 09, 2022 09:51 AM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 - Qualifying
After five action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, North Carolina for the sixth playoff race as well as the elimination race of the Round of 12. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, October 9, 2022. Bank of America Roval 400 will be live on NBC and PRN at 2:00 pm ET.

The 32nd race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.28-mile-long road course. 39 NASCAR drivers, including 12 playoff drivers, will compete for over 109 laps in the sixth playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Bank of America Roval 400 on his official Twitter account:

Charlotte road course (ET)Sun11:30a-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay1-NBC-Prerace2:25-NBC-Cup race 25-25-59, 8 sets, fuel 38-41To the rear (so far): Chastain, Almirola, Daly, Williams (Williams also has a pass through after taking the green). NWS: Mid-60s, 2% rain https://t.co/kQOHEmV6MT

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Team Penske driver Joey Logano held off Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron to win his third pole of the season at a speed of 103.424 mph. It was the 25th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career and his first win on a road course since Sonoma Raceway in 2011. Meanwhile, Byron will share the front row with Logano after turning a lap of 103.300 mph.

The No. 22 will have the best view for tomorrow’s green flag.@joeylogano wins the #BuschLightPole at @CLTMotorSpdwy Roval. https://t.co/viJKWXGAGv

They will be followed by Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric rounding out the top five.

Ryan Blaney, A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Kyle Larson, will start 18th on Saturday and will look to defend his title.

2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 39-car grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  4. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #1 - Ross Chastain
  11. #34 - Michael McDowell
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #31 - Justin Haley
  14. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #5 - Kyle Larson
  19. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  20. #18 - Kyle Busch
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher
  22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  23. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  24. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #15 - Joey Hand
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #48 - Noah Gragson
  30. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  31. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  32. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  33. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  34. #77 - Mike Rockenfeller
  35. #51 - J.J. Yeley
  36. #27 - Loris Hezemans
  37. #10 - Aric Almirola
  38. #78 - Josh Williams
  39. #50 - Conor Daly

