NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

After 19 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire for another thriller, Ambetter 301.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen car will run for the first time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Ambetter 301 will be racing to win on the 1.058-mile-long track.

The action can be enjoyed live on USA Network and PRN and will be live on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway @NHMS



We're wicked excited to have a wicked good time with some wicked fast cahs and wicked big lobstahs. 🏎️ 🦞 IT'S. RACE. WEEK!

Along with the motivation to win the race, drivers will compete this weekend with a monetary incentive as well. This year, the Cup Series race in New Hampshire boasts a prize pool of $7,102,088 and the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,175,214.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in New Hampshire across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, writing:

“NASCAR's listed purse for Xfinity and Cup races this weekend at New Hampshire. Includes all potential payouts from the race, including season-ending points funds, special awards and what charter teams get for competing on a per-race basis. Cup: $7,102,088 Xfinity: $1,175,214”

"NASCAR's listed purse for Xfinity and Cup races this weekend at New Hampshire. Includes all potential payouts from the race, including season-ending points funds, special awards and what charter teams get for competing on a per-race basis.

Cup: $7,102,088

Xfinity: $1,175,214"



Cup: $7,102,088



Xfinity: $1,175,214 NASCAR's listed purse for Xfinity and Cup races this weekend at New Hampshire. Includes all potential payouts from the race, including season-ending points funds, special awards and what charter teams get for competing on a per-race basis. Cup: $7,102,088Xfinity: $1,175,214

On June 16, 2022, the Cup Series action in New Hampshire will begin with practice at 11:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 12:20 pm ET. Both practice and qualifying races will go live on USA Network.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney has the top positions on the board as favorites. He has odds of +600 to win the race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are tied with the second highest-betting odds of +700 to win the race on Sunday. Both drivers have one victory under their belt in the first 19 races of the season.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are tied with the second-best odds of +800 to win the race on Sunday.

With seven races left in the regular season and three positions left in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see who secures a spot in the playoffs.

Catch NASCAR Cup Series at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022.

