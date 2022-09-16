NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

After 28 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, the series is now in Bristol, Tennessee for its third playoff race of the season and the final race of the Round of 16.

Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the second time this year at Bristol Motor Speedway after hosting the Food City Dirt Race earlier in April. All qualified drivers who will take the grid for Saturday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 0.533-mile short race track.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be enjoyed live on the USA Network, PRN, and NBC Sports app. It will be live on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 7:30 pm ET.

Drivers will be competing for monetary incentives as well. This year, the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a prize pool of $8,338,394, Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,567,510, and Camping World Truck Series will give $703,945.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs at Bristol Motor Speedway across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Bristol (incl all finishing positions, charter payouts, etc.): Cup-$8,338,394 Xfinity-$1,567,510 Truck-$703,945”

On September 16, 2022, the Cup Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway will begin with practice at 4:35 pm ET followed by qualifying on the same day at 5:20 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Heading to Bristol Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The #11 Toyota driver has odds of +650 to win Saturday’s second playoff race, according to Covers.com.

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has the second-highest betting odds of +705 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Kyle Larson at +750 odds, Kyle Busch at +800, and current points table leader Christopher Bell at +800 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Saturday’s race.

Bubba Wallace Jr., who won the second NASCAR playoff race last Sunday, has the 8th highest betting odds of +2500 to win Saturday’s race.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022.

